Chile first in Latin America for the number of young smokers – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – SANTIAGO DE CHILE, JUNE 01 – 7.3% of Chilean students between the last year of primary school and the fourth year of high school are habitual smokers. The ranking places Chile as the country in Latin America with the highest number of young smokers. In the nation, an average of 52 people die each day from causes associated with smoking. In this context, the Minister of Health, Ximena Aguilera, announced the second part of the ‘Humos Letales’ (lethal fumes) campaign, aimed at young people and students.



“The focus and target population of this campaign is related to the age at which smoking starts. We are interested in 12-14 year old, school aged children, and hopefully make them aware from the earliest days school that smoking kills,” Aguilera explained.



‘Humos Letales’ is a mini-series format campaign with a Japanese animation style, the first chapter of which was released last November and has reached more than 200,000 views on YouTube. Aguilera stressed that other chapters will be published starting next September, with the collaboration of the Undersecretariat for Children and the National Youth Institute. (HANDLE).

