Skirmishes with no holds barred between China and the World Health Organization.

The Asian country, in fact, lashes out at the WHO for its latest accusation according to which China itself has hidden crucial data on the origin of the coronavirus.

Shen Hongbing, director of the China Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said China provided all available information during a joint study of the origins of the pandemic in 2021.

“Throughout the joint research process, China provided the panel of experts with all the information related to traceability of origin that was available at the time.

We have not hidden any cases, samples, test and analysis results.”

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on the coronavirus, said she believed China had data it has not shared, including trade in wild and farmed animals at a market in Wuhan, where the pandemic started.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called on China to share the hidden data immediately.

“This is totally against the spirit of science, and it is rude and disrespectful to all the scientists from different countries who participated in the preliminary work of origin research,” Shen Hongbing countered – it is a manifestation of the politicization of traceability of the origin of Covid”.

Zhou Lei, a researcher with China‘s CDC who was a member of the China-WHO joint expert group on the origin-tracing mission in 2021, said such allegations would damage WHO’s credibility.

In response to reports that genetic material collected at an animal market in Wuhan shows raccoon dog DNA mixed with the virus, Tong Yigang, a Chinese animal disease expert (also involved in the 2021 joint study) said the evidence was not sufficient to prove the origin of the virus.