Home Health China against the WHO, which accuses it of withholding data on the origin of the coronavirus
Health

China against the WHO, which accuses it of withholding data on the origin of the coronavirus

by admin
China against the WHO, which accuses it of withholding data on the origin of the coronavirus

Skirmishes with no holds barred between China and the World Health Organization.

The Asian country, in fact, lashes out at the WHO for its latest accusation according to which China itself has hidden crucial data on the origin of the coronavirus.

Shen Hongbing, director of the China Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said China provided all available information during a joint study of the origins of the pandemic in 2021.

“Throughout the joint research process, China provided the panel of experts with all the information related to traceability of origin that was available at the time.

We have not hidden any cases, samples, test and analysis results.”

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on the coronavirus, said she believed China had data it has not shared, including trade in wild and farmed animals at a market in Wuhan, where the pandemic started.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called on China to share the hidden data immediately.

“This is totally against the spirit of science, and it is rude and disrespectful to all the scientists from different countries who participated in the preliminary work of origin research,” Shen Hongbing countered – it is a manifestation of the politicization of traceability of the origin of Covid”.

Zhou Lei, a researcher with China‘s CDC who was a member of the China-WHO joint expert group on the origin-tracing mission in 2021, said such allegations would damage WHO’s credibility.

In response to reports that genetic material collected at an animal market in Wuhan shows raccoon dog DNA mixed with the virus, Tong Yigang, a Chinese animal disease expert (also involved in the 2021 joint study) said the evidence was not sufficient to prove the origin of the virus.

You may also like

review « Medicine in the Library

Catania, the man barricaded in the house surrendered

Penalty Dybala, Mourinho is third alone LIVE

What to eat to live longer? Discovered foods

Inside Flow combines asanas with beats – and...

This symptom of skin cancer should be watched...

Happy Easter 2023: Free pictures to send

The sea of ​​Tunisia is a cemetery, new...

Napoli immediately to work for Milan: gym for...

Conference of the global vaccination alliance GAVI

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy