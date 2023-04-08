K metro 0 – Beijing – In an article published on Thursday 6 April in the scientific journal “Cell Stem Cell”, a team of Chinese researchers reports for the first time the creation of structures similar to embryos of monkey embryonic stem cells. Then transferred to the uterus of female monkeys, these structures were able to

K metro 0 – Beijing – In an article published on Thursday 6 April in the scientific journal “Cell Stem Cell”, a team of Chinese researchers reports for the first time the creation of structures similar to embryos of monkey embryonic stem cells. Then transferred to the uterus of female monkeys, these structures were able to elicit a pregnancy-like hormonal response.

“The molecular mechanisms of human embryogenesis and organogenesis are largely unclear,” says Shen Liu of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in Shanghai, co-author of the research. But “because monkeys are closely related to humans evolutionarily, we hope that studying these models will deepen our understanding of human embryonic development, including shedding light on some of the causes of early miscarriages.”

This research, says his CAS colleague Qiang Sun, “has created an embryo-like system that can be induced and cultured indefinitely” and provides new tools and perspectives “for the subsequent exploration of primate embryos and reproductive medical health.” ”.

Chinese researchers started with macaque embryonic stem cells (exposed to a variety of growth factors in cell culture) that induced stem cells to form embryonic structures for the first time using non-human primate cells.

When studied under a microscope, the embryonic structures, also called blastoids, were found to have a similar morphology to natural blastocysts.

The blastoids were then transferred into the uterus of 8 monkeys, and in 3 of them this implantation resulted in the release of progesterone and chorionic gonadotropin, hormones normally associated with pregnancy. Blastodes also formed early gestational sacs, fluid-filled structures that develop in early pregnancy to enclose an embryo and amniotic fluid. However they did not form fetuses and the structures disappeared after about a week.

In the future, Chinese researchers plan to focus on further developing the culture system of monkey cell embryo-like structures. “Further application of monkey blastoids,” explains Fan Zhou, a researcher at Tsinghua University in Beijing, “may help dissect the molecular mechanisms of primate embryonic development.”

The Chinese researchers acknowledge the ethical concerns surrounding these types of studies, but point out that there are still many differences between these embryonic structures and natural blastocysts. Importantly, they add, embryo-like structures do not have the full development potential. And they note that to advance this field of research it is important to promote a public discussion among scientists and citizens.