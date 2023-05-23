China expects 65 million Covid cases per week since June – Health

news-txt”>

China is preparing to face a new wave of Covid-19 which will reach its peak in late June, with 65 million cases a week. This was claimed by Zhong Nanshan, considered the top Chinese expert on respiratory diseases, quoted by the Global Times. Zhong made these remarks during a scientific forum in Guangzhou also revealing that two new vaccines to counter the Xbb variant will soon be on the market and adding that probably three or four more will be approved soon. “In the development of more effective vaccines, we are ahead of other countries,” says the expert.