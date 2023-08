Ansa

For US President Joe Biden “China is a time bomb in many cases”. He told accompanying reporters in Utah, noting that right now the dragon has a number of economic problems, including high unemployment and an aging workforce. “When bad people have problems, they do bad things”, the American president said again, specifying that he wanted to try to have “a rational relationship with China. I don’t want to damage it but I am observing carefully”, he added.

