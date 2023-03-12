Photogallery – China, Li Qiang elected new premier



Li Qiang is the new premier of Chinese. Il National People’s Congressthe legislative branch of Parliament, in fact elected him with 2,936 votes in favour, 3 against and 8 abstentions. President Xi Jinpingits sponsor, signed the nomination decree which, amid the applause of the classroom, was followed by the handover between the outgoing prime minister Li Keqiang and the incoming Li Qiang.

2022 lockdown supervisor Among President Xi Jinping’s closest allies, Li Qiang is the former head of the Communist Party of Shanghai who had overseen the lockdown in April and May 2022 to counter the wave of Covid outbreaks. But the disastrous management of the crisis, with widespread protests and clashes, had cast doubt on the possibility of his ascent to the top of the party and the state. The close ties with Xi Jinping, according to observers, instead allowed him to emerge from the affair unscathed.

The change of course in Covid management Since then, Li and his colleagues have been opening doors to the business elite, offering reassurances about the Chinese government’s support for the private sector, in efforts to persuade those who had moved overseas during the pandemic to return to China. Top party officials typically wait for their government posts to be made official and formalized, but Li Qiang, soon after being named No. 2 of the CCP at the 20th National Congress in October, reportedly assumed the leadership of a national anti-party task force. Covid, also playing a role of persuasion with Xi for the abandonment of the “zero tolerance” policy to Covid, according to media reconstructions.

The position of premier As premier, Li will be tasked with reviving a sluggish economy still emerging from the Covid pandemic and dealing with weak global export demand, persistent US tariff hikes, a shrinking workforce and a population ageing. The task is entrusted to him as the authority of the premier and the State Council is gradually eroding due to the transfer of greater powers by Xi to bodies directly dependent on the ruling Communist Party.

