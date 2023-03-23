Home Health China, mRNA Covid-19 vaccine approved / Tested on 5,500 people
China, mRNA Covid-19 vaccine approved / Tested on 5,500 people

China, mRNA Covid-19 vaccine approved / Tested on 5,500 people

China approves mRNA vaccine

The Chinese approved the former vaccine against Covid-19 a mRNA, a few months after lifting the strict pandemic measures. To develop the vaccine was the CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, a company headquartered in northern China‘s Shijiazhuang city, the company explained in a filing on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The vaccine targets the Omicron variant and has been tested on more than 5,500 people.

The approval of mRNA vaccine China comes just weeks after the country said it had achieved a “major and decisive victory” in managing thecoronavirus epidemic which has swept the country in recent months following the easing of its “zero-Covid” policy at the end of 2022, which had initially led to a significant increase in cases.

“mRNA vaccines do better than others”

Jin Dong-yana professor of molecular virology at the University of Hong Kong, explained a Galileo Web: “This is a positive step because there is strong scientific evidence that the vaccines mRNAs do much better than non-MRA vaccines. But it has yet to be determined whether this product is as good as other products on the market.” The CSPC said in the statement that the results demonstrated the “safety, immunogenicity and efficacy” of the Vaccinebut didn’t offer any further details.

The Chinese so far it has only approved inactivated vaccines produced by Sinovac Biotech and Sinopharm Group, two pharmaceutical companies based in Beijing. Inactivated vaccines, as CNN explains, elicit lower levels of antibody response than those using the technology of themessenger RNA. From now on, however, Xi Jinping’s country will also be able to count on this type of vaccination.

