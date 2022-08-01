news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ANCONA, 29 JUL – China at a lesson at the Torrette hospital for brain surgery with the awake technique on the patient, while awake. The neurosurgeons of the Chinese hospital Hebey participated this morning, connected via internet with the Ospedali Riuniti company of Ancona, in a delicate operation to which a 63-year-old patient was subjected, suffering from a brain tumor in the eloquent area. Before her, 130 surgeries were performed in the same hospital with the same modality, on awake patients. The operation was carried out by the Neurosurgery team, directed by Roberto Trignani, an expert in interventions with completely alert patients. The 63-year-old entered the operating room at 9:30 am and left at 12:30.



He’ll be able to get up on his feet tomorrow morning. “She was always vigilant – explained Dr. Trignani to ANSA – and participated in all the phases, also greeting the connected Chinese doctors. She was able to tell us that she felt pain in the opening phase of the skull and this has allowed, through the anesthesiologists, to intervene making her stay in the operating room comfortable. The tumor was removed “.



The multidisciplinary environment was the peculiarity of the surgical operation “with an operating room crowded with figures but well organized – observes Trignani -, there was no confusion, everything was well coordinated”. Around the surgeon Trignani, who performed the surgery with the team of the Neurosurgery division formed by Dr. Stefano Vecchioni and by dr. Michele Luzi, anesthetists, neuropsychologists and psychologists worked. “The operated woman felt safe – continues Trignani -, she answered the questions she joked.



Tonight he will be able to go back to the ward and in three days he will be home “.



The Chinese have asked to watch the operation live because certain interventions are not made totally awake by them. “The patient is initially asleep – says Trignani – then he is awakened and again asleep. It is the asleep-awake-asleep technique. We are one step ahead”. (HANDLE).

