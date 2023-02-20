Access the article and all the contents of the site
Staff Zelensky: “Delighted to welcome Meloni”
«We are waiting for Meloni and we will be very happy to welcome you. We are grateful for what you, the government and all the Italian people are doing to support Ukraine.” This was stated by Daria Zarivna, adviser to the staff of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, on Half an hour more on Rai 3. “I think we will continue on this path of common commitment”, added Zarivna who then invited us to think about aid military to Ukraine not as “humanitarian aid but as an investment for the international security of all”.
Russians bomb localities in the Kharkiv region: 3 dead
Three people died in a Russian shelling of the village of Burgunka in the southern Kharkiv region. This was announced by the military administration of Kherson on Telegram, specifying that the attack was launched with “massive artillery fire”. One of the shells hit the courtyard of a house, killing three people and wounding five, almost all members of the same family.
Kadyrov wants to create a private military company
The Chechen leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, has announced his intention to create a private military company similar to the Wagner group, whose leader is Yevgeny Prigozhin. “When my state service is completed, I have serious plans to compete with our dear brother Yevgeny Prigozhin and create a private military company. I think everything will work out,” said Kadyrov, who has been the head of the Chechen Republic since 2007.
Blinken: “China ready to supply weapons to Russia”
China is considering supplying Russia with weapons and ammunition for the war in Ukraine. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said this in an interview with CBS news a few hours after their meeting in Munich with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi. Chinese companies are currently providing “non-lethal support” to Vladimir Putin’s forces, but if Beijing supplies arms to Moscow, Blinken reiterated, there will be “serious consequences” for China. Washington’s concern is based “on a series of information we have received”, added the secretary without however specifying which ones.
Russian forces bombard Burhunka village
Russian forces shelled the village of Burhunka in Kherson Oblast, killing three members of the same family – a mother, father and uncle – and wounding their 13-year-old son. This was reported by the regional military administration, quoted by the Kyiv Independent. The four members of the same family, along with another child who survived the attack without injury, were at home when the Russians began shelling the village, Ukrainian authorities said. An eight-year-old boy from another family was also injured in the bombing, and was hospitalized.
Kremlin: no opening from the West to peace initiatives
«Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s proposal to host talks between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Minsk is unlikely to gain support in the West». This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in an interview with the Rossiya 1 TV channel. “It is almost impossible to expect any kind of reciprocity or response to such an effort from any member of the West,” he said. In recent days Lukashenko had invited the American president to Minsk, who instead will travel to Warsaw on February 21 for a speech one year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, while the Russian leader will speak to the Duma on the same day.
Tajani: “Italy is part of the EU and NATO”
«The transatlantic alliance has a very important role for us. It’s impossible to change that.” This was stated by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Munich, where he underlined that Italy belongs to Europe and to NATO. “Security also means protecting our borders to the east and south. There are many problems, such as illegal immigration for example. And we must also dedicate ourselves on this front to this issue”.
Borrell: “NATO exists but the EU gets stronger”
«NATO is there and nobody doubts this, but this war shows that we have to wake up. And that we must invest in order to be stronger in NATO and also be able to act if NATO is not there”. This was stated by the High Representative for Foreign Affairs of the EU, Josep Borrell, in Monaco. “This is a crisis in Europe but also an opportunity,” he added. «Who would have thought that Europe would pool resources to arm a country? We are not that pessimistic,” he added. Borrell also said that Europe cannot perform miracles because defense is a strictly national area of responsibility.
Russian troops shelled the city of Nikopol
During the night, Russian troops bombed the Ukrainian city of Nikopol, in the Dnepropetrovsk region, damaging four buildings, a home and a private company and a power line. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Sergey Lysak. No one was injured as a result of the bombing. “Throughout the night, the Russians continued to terrorize Nikopol. While people were sleeping peacefully in their homes, the enemy launched artillery,” wrote Lysak. “Fortunately there were no casualties. Despite the daily terror, the people of Nikopol resist”.
China: no to impositions on relations with Russia
China does not accept external interference in relations with Russia: «the China-Russia comprehensive strategic coordination partnership is established on the basis of non-alignment, non-confrontation, non-targeting of third parties and is under the sovereignty of two independent countries ». This is what the head of Chinese Communist Party diplomacy Wang Yi said in his conversation yesterday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a statement released today by the Beijing Foreign Ministry. “We will never accept that the US imposes or even exerts constraints on China-Russia relations,” Wang added.
Missile attack in Donetsk
The Russians have launched a rocket attack on the city of Druzhkivka in Donetsk, destroying at least two skyscrapers. For the moment there is no news of victims, reported the governor of the oblast, Pavlo Kyrylenko quoted by Ukrainska Pravda. “Druzhkivka is a city relatively far from the front line, but it is constantly subject to rocket attacks by Russian terrorist forces,” Kyrylenko wrote in Telegram.
Estonian premier: ‘Even Hitler at the beginning no one believed’
“Russia doesn’t tire easily. Putin clearly said what he wanted to do but he is not believed. Even Hitler at the beginning no one had believed but he had manifested his intentions. We should act and invest” in the production of weapons. This was stated by Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Estonia speaking in Monaco.
Borrell: «Zelensky and Ukraine don’t have enough ammunition»
«Zelensky and Ukraine don’t have enough ammunition, but they have enough motivation. They need to be stocked better. This war takes place on European territory and has consequences for our security.” This was stated by the High Representative for Foreign Affairs of the EU, Josep Borrell in Monaco, at the Security Conference. “We must accelerate our support to Ukraine.” “We have to move from words to deeds,” he added about the delivery of weapons.
Ukrainian war, Stefanini: «China decisive to stop the war. Jet to Ukraine? Yes, but it will take time
