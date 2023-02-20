Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

Guerra in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin always in the sights of the EU. And support a Zelensky it is continuous.

«Zelensky and Ukraine don’t have enough ammunition, but they have enough motivation. They need to be stocked better. This war takes place on European territory and has consequences for our security.” This was stated by the High Representative for Foreign Affairs of the EU, Josep Borrell in Monaco, at the Security Conference.

