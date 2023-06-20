China to the US: “No compromise on Taiwan”

June 19, 202308:23

State Councilor Wang Yi reiterated Beijing’s position on the issue during his talk with Secretary of State Antony Blinken: “The United States must choose between cooperation and conflict”



The Chinese will make “no compromise” on Taiwan: the Chinese diplomat said so Wang Yi to the US Secretary of State Antony Blink during their talk in Beijing: state media reported it. The talks took place behind closed doors in the Diaoyutai diplomatic complex in the Haidian district of the Chinese capital. Previously there had been a meeting between Blinken and Qin Gangthe Chinese foreign minister.

“US respects China‘s territorial sovereignty” “On this issue, China has no room for compromise or concessions,” Wang said, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV, adding: “The United States must truly adhere to the One China principle confirmed in the three joint US- China, respect China‘s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and clearly oppose Taiwan’s independence.”

“United States choose between cooperation and conflict” The Chinese state councilor urged the United States to “think deeply” and manage differences with Beijing. According to Wang, the worsening of ties between the two countries is linked to Washington’s “wrong perception” of China. Wang told the US secretary of state that his two-day visit to Beijing came at a “critical moment” in relations between the United States and China and that “a choice must be made between dialogue and confrontation, cooperation and conflict”. “With an attitude of responsibility towards people, history and the world, we must reverse the downward spiral of Sino-US relations, push for a return to a healthy and stable track, and work together to find a correct path for China and the United States to get along in the new era,” he explained.

The USA: “Constructive confrontation” For its part, the US State Department described the talks between Blinken and Wang as “constructive”. A face to face that prepared the foundations for a new meeting. The parties, the note reads, had a “sincere, substantial and constructive discussion”. Blinken reiterated the need to keep diplomatic and communication channels “open” to “the whole range” of issues on the table, in order to “reduce the risk of misunderstandings” and errors of assessment. The US has placed at the center of the talks a series of issues that generate “concern” but also “opportunities to verify cooperation on international issues”, where the interests of Washington and Beijing can “align”.

The parties shared “the importance of facilitating trade” Blinken reiterated “that the United States will always defend the interests and values ​​of the American people and work with its allies and partners to advance the vision of a world that is free, open, and upholds the rules-based international order.” The Chinese side, continues the note, shared “the importance of facilitating trade” between the two populations. Finally, the secretary of state “has sent the Chinese state councilor to Washington” “to continue the talks”. The two have “agreed to schedule a visit at a time that is convenient for both of them.”

Xi to Blinken: “I hope US-China ties improve” President Xi Jinping told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken he was confident the visit would make a “positive contribution” to the



improvement of ties between Beijing and Washington. “Interactions between states should always be based on mutual respect and sincerity. I hope that Secretary Blinken, through this visit, can make a positive contribution to the stabilization of relations between China and states



United,” Xi said.

