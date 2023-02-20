breaking latest news – “The United States is not qualified to issue orders to China. We do not accept that the United States impose impositions on Sino-Russian relations or even coercion and pressure”: said the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, in the usual appointment with the press, in response to a request for comment on the latest statements by the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken.

The Chinese it plans to supply Russia with weapons to support its offensive in Ukraine, he explained The blinkafter meeting the senior Chinese diplomat yesterday Wang Yi in Munich. “We talked about Russia’s war and the concerns we have that China plans to provide lethal support to Russia,” Blinken said in an interview with CBS. To a more precise question about what this would actually imply, the head of American diplomacy replied: “mainly, weapons”.

The head of Chinese diplomacy “has not presented any apology” to the US for the incident ‘spy balloon’, intercepted over US soil, Blinken added. “There was no apology,” he noted, recounting his conversation with the powerful director of the Communist Party of China‘s Central Foreign Affairs Office and Politburo member, “but what I can add is that the meeting was opportunity to speak very clearly and directly about the fact that China sent a spy balloon over our territory, violating our sovereignty and violating international law, and I simply told him that it was unacceptable and that he should not never happen again.”

Wang: “We have always played a constructive role”

China, for its part, has warned the United States that it will not accept imposition or coercion on its relationship with Russia, Wang said. China, said the senior Beijing diplomat quoted in a note from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, “has always played a constructive role, pursuing peace and promoting talks” and the partnership with Russia is established “on the basis of non alignment, non-confrontation, and non-targeting of third parties”, and is under the sovereignty of the two countries. “We will never accept the United States imposing or even coercing China-Russia relations,” Wang Yi chanted.

“As a large country, the United States should promote a political solution to the crisis”, the senior Beijing diplomat pointed out, “rather than throwing fuel on the fire and exploiting the opportunity to make profits”.

Beijing then warned the United States that, if they insist on the question of the spy balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina, they will pay “all the consequences” and invited Washington to “maintain its political commitments and implement its declaration of do not support Taiwan’s ‘independence'”.

