The 12 points of the Chinese plan for peace in Ukraine and the original text of Beijing’s diplomacy

China presented a 12-point peace plan to foster peace in Ukraine. Perplexities have been raised by NATO about the effectiveness of the proposals. Below are the 12 points foreseen e the original text of the Chinese plan.

1) Respect the national sovereignty of all countries.

2) Abandon the Cold War mentality.

3) Cease hostilities.

4) Resume peace talks.

5) Solve the humanitarian crisis.

6) Protect civilians and prisoners of war.

7) Keep nuclear sites safe.

8) Reduce strategic risks.

9) Promote cereal exports.

10) End unilateral sanctions.

11) Maintain stable channels of supply and industry.

12) Promote post-conflict construction.

The original full text of the Chinese plan

