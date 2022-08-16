The Webb Space Telescope may have discovered the most distant galaxy, GLASS-z13, 13.5 billion years ago. (AFP)

2022/08/15 05:30

◎Chen Chengliang

Just a week after its first images were shown to the world, the James Webb Space Telescope may have found a galaxy that existed 13.5 billion years ago, a scientist who analyzed the data said Wednesday.

Just a week after showing the world its first images, the James Webb Space Telescope may have discovered a galaxy that existed 13.5 billion years ago, a scientist analyzing the data said Wednesday.

Please read on…

Known as GLASS-z13, the galaxy dates back to 300 million years after the Big Bang, about 100 million years earlier than anything previously identified, Rohan Naidu of the Harvard Center for Astrophysics told AFP.

Rohan Naidu, a scientist at the Harvard Center for Astrophysics, told AFP that the galaxy, known as GLASS-z13, dates back 300 million years after the “Big Bang”, about 100 million years earlier than any galaxy found before. billion years.

The more distant objects are from us, the longer it takes for their light to reach us, and so to gaze back into the distant universe is to see into the deep past.

The farther an object is from us, the longer it takes for light to reach our eyes, so observing the distant universe is tantamount to gazing into the deep past.

Though GLASS-z13 existed in the earliest era of the universe, its exact age remains unknown as it could have formed anytime within the first 300 million years.

GLASS-z13 existed in the earliest times of the universe, but we don’t know its exact age, because GLASS-z13 could have formed at any time within the universe’s 300 million years.

News Dictionary

date back: Phrase, (time) back to. Example: The statue can date back to the 13th century.

gaze: verb to gaze, to gaze at, to stare at. Example: He gazed at his old car fondly.

No need to draw, no need to grab, now use the APP to watch the news to ensure that you win the prize every day, I download the APP and press me to watch the event method