by admin
The Webb Space Telescope may have discovered the most distant galaxy, GLASS-z13, 13.5 billion years ago. (AFP)

2022/08/15 05:30

◎Chen Chengliang

Just a week after its first images were shown to the world, the James Webb Space Telescope may have found a galaxy that existed 13.5 billion years ago, a scientist who analyzed the data said Wednesday.

Known as GLASS-z13, the galaxy dates back to 300 million years after the Big Bang, about 100 million years earlier than anything previously identified, Rohan Naidu of the Harvard Center for Astrophysics told AFP.

The more distant objects are from us, the longer it takes for their light to reach us, and so to gaze back into the distant universe is to see into the deep past.

Though GLASS-z13 existed in the earliest era of the universe, its exact age remains unknown as it could have formed anytime within the first 300 million years.

News Dictionary

date back: Phrase, (time) back to. Example: The statue can date back to the 13th century.

gaze: verb to gaze, to gaze at, to stare at. Example: He gazed at his old car fondly.

