Chinese Organ Clock: This is why you always wake up at the same time at night

If you wake up at a certain time every night, regardless of your bedtime, you should take a closer look. According to Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), the body could use it to send important signals.

The so-called Chinese organ clock assigns a specific organ to each time of day and is one of the most important diagnostic tools in TCM.

If you always wake up at the same time, you should monitor the symptoms closely

“There is theoretically something to the organ clock,” explains sleep medicine specialist Dr. medical Michael Feld. “Just not quite as strict as recorded in the TCM teachings.”

The organ clock was developed over thousands of years by closely observing and documenting health conditions within the human cycle.

The focus of TCM is primarily on the symptoms that a patient shows and on the direct treatment of these. “That’s where the fine feeling of acupuncture points and other TCM approaches come from – including the organ clock,” says the expert.

Always awake at the same time? It could be this organ

9pm-11pm: This is the time of the triple heater, which is not an organ but, according to TCM, describes the interaction of the energy circuits that come to rest in the evening.

Blood pressure and pulse drop, the digestive organs go into the recovery phase. This is a good time to read or meditate.

If you go to bed early and wake up again and again, you could be electrified and should do something to relieve stress and relax. Late meals can also disrupt sleep and should be avoided.

11pm-1am: Now it’s time for the gallbladder and it’s time to go to bed. Pulse, blood pressure and cortisol levels drop and the skin regenerates.

What now has a particularly negative effect are alcohol and heavy meals.

1-3 p.m.: In these hours, the liver detoxifies the body – if you have had too much drink in the evening, you will probably toss and turn in bed during this time.

Alcohol-free evenings and liver-supporting foods like green tea before bed work wonders.

3-5 p.m.: The lungs clean themselves – sleeping with the window open can support this process.

Anyone who often wakes up from their own cough during this time should consider how their lungs are doing: Are cigarettes or allergies possibly a problem? The body also draws attention to insufficient fluid intake through the urge to cough.

5-7 p.m.: According to the Chinese organ clock, the body is already thinking about waking up and prepares the organism for it with increased cortisol release. This also stimulates the intestines, which drives many to the toilet.

Drinking a glass of lukewarm water first thing in the morning can support your digestion and start the day with ease.

7-9 am: Now the body is adjusted to the intake of food. TCM recommends a light warm morning meal, such as oatmeal with cinnamon and fruit.

Focus should be on breakfast rather than negative news or getting ready for the job. Then the day starts relaxed and full of energy.

“If you look at the organ clock, it is actually the case that there are certain assignments to organ physiology at night,” explains Dr. Field. “For example, the liver has an increased metabolism at night – i.e. it works more than during the day.”

According to the doctor, the organ clock has the right approach, only the times are assigned very strictly. “In reality, it’s not written down that precisely.”

Everyday stress affects sleep

The organ clock can actually provide indications of a health problem. However, there are other reasons why you always wake up at a certain time – Dr. Feld cites stress as the main factor here.

“The body can also remember that it always wakes up at four o’clock, for example,” the expert continues. “Without there being a reason.”

However, organic reasons should not be ruled out. According to the medic, these could be:

Reflux in the early morning hours due to rising stomach acid – i.e. heartburn.

Difficulty getting air as the bronchi constrict.

Increased snoring when the muscles relax the most during the REM sleep phase in the morning.

As long as you fall asleep again and there are no illnesses or severe daytime sleepiness, according to Dr. Feld, by the way, only half as bad.

“However, if there are additional complications, you should get yourself checked out by a sleep doctor,” he points out.

Tips for more restful sleep

A few simple rules will help to get the best possible night’s rest, says Dr. Field.