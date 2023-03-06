Alarm for a batch of french fries fries Amica Chips Ortolana: it was in fact withdrawn due to high levels of acrilammide. The notice issued by the Yellow Chips manufacturer is reported by the Ministry of Health, which warns to bring the product back to the point of sale where it was purchased. The affected batch is 080587, expiring on March 25, 2023, produced in a factory in the Netherlands. Acrylamide, reads the EFSA portal, the European food safety authority, «is a chemical substance that is formed in starchy foods during cooking at high temperatures (frying, baking and grilling) and also during industrial processes at temperatures of over 120 degrees with low humidity».

Typical of food from the taste of “toasted”, which makes it tastier, is mostly formed from sugars and amino acids and its presence “has been found in products such as chips, french fries, bread, biscuits and coffee”. After an evaluation process that began in 2005, EFSA published in 2015 its first complete assessment of the risks deriving from acrylamide in food, in which the experts conclude that «the substance potentially increases the risk of developing cancer in consumers of all age groups”. Another food recall concerned, a few days ago, lot 237 of the Viva chips with Paprika brand, expiring on August 23, 2023 due to “mineral oil contamination” which, as stated in the company’s notice Solid Food producer based in Romania, «it can cause cancer».