CHMP Approves Nine New Drugs and 11 Extensions of Use in Latest Meeting with European Medicines Agency

Nine new drugs have received positive opinions from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) during their recent monthly meeting. This brings the total number of authorized drugs for marketing in the European Union to 55.

Among the newly approved drugs is lebrikizumab (Ebglyss, Eli Lilly), a monoclonal antibody indicated for the treatment of moderate and severe forms of atopic dermatitis in adults and adolescents. Another new drug for the treatment of autoimmune diseases is zilucoplan (Zilbrysq, UCB Pharma), which offers a new therapeutic option for myasthenia gravis.

In the field of oncology, three new drugs were approved. Dabrafenib (Finlee, Novartis) was approved for the treatment of glioma, while quizartinib (Vanflyta, Daiichi Sankyo) received approval for acute myeloid leukemia in adult patients. Trastuzumab (Herwenda, Sandoz) was also approved for the treatment of metastatic forms of breast cancer and stomach cancer.

The CHMP also granted approval for a new drug for the treatment of pediatric heart failure, palopegteriparatide (Yorvipath, Ascendis Pharma), as well as a zoonotic influenza vaccine (Seqirus) for active immunization against the H5N1 subtype of influenza A virus. Enalapril maleate (Aqumeldi, Proveca Pharma) for pediatric heart failure and latanoprost (Catiolanze, Santen) for reducing intraocular pressure also received positive opinions.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CHMP authorized the marketing of adapted versions of the mRNA vaccines Comirnaty (Pfizer) and Nail Wax (Moderna) for the prophylaxis of Sars-CoV-2 infection. However, SK Bioscience’s dossier for the vaccine skycovion was withdrawn, preventing its use in European Union countries.

Additionally, the CHMP recommended 11 extensions of use for drugs already in use in the European Union. These include Brentuximab vedotin (Adcetris, Takeda) for the treatment of Hodgkin lymphomas and systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma, Trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu, Daiichi Sankyo) for advanced non-small cell lung cancers with a Her2 mutation, and Ivacaftor/Tezacaftor/Elexacaftor (Kaftrio, Vertex Pharmaceuticals) for pediatric cystic fibrosis.

The press release from the EMA also mentioned two ongoing review activities. The risk profile for the anti-obesity drug Naltrexone/Bupropione (Mysimba, Orexigen Therapeutics) is under evaluation to re-assess long-term cardiovascular risks and the risk-benefit profile. The review for the Hav vaccine (Havrix, GlaxoSmithKline) aims to standardize prescribing indications across different EU countries.

