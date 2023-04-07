Easter is upon us and the tables of millions of Italians will not miss theegg of chocolate. Dark or milk, it is a small pleasure which, if consumed in moderation, can have beneficial effects on mood. But be careful because, inside, it could hide a bad surprise: theinsomnia.

In this article

The benefits of the “food of the gods”

Research by Harvard University reveals that eating chocolate three times a month allows you to live longer (there is a 36% lower risk of mortality). As if that weren’t enough, being greedy for the “food of the gods” it’s good for the heart: merit of flavonoids with antioxidant action, which reduce the oxidation of fats in the blood and help limit the damage of free radicals on the arteries, acting as a protector of blood vessels.

Chocolate and insomnia: what’s the relationship?

Research credits chocolate among the antidepressants natural since it favors the activity of serotonin, the neurotransmitter of happiness. And for those who love its irresistible texture, chocolate knows how to awaken them taste bud, but can it prevent us from sleeping? As many know contains caffeine, the amount of which varies according to the type. Let’s see the differences.

Milk or dark: where is the most caffeine?

A square of milk chocolate contains 9 mg of caffeine, about a cup of coffee. The dark one many more, almost as much as a cup of tea. For this reason, therefore, enjoying a small portion of dark chocolate, three times a week, would help reduce the symptoms of the syndrome chronic fatigue. A charge of energy that goes badly with the moment dedicated to sleep and rest, but not only…

Chocolate contains other stimulants

Dark chocolate also contains the theobrominea substance that speeds up the heartbeat and causes insomnia in predisposed subjects. The National Sleep Foundation advises, therefore, to avoid chocolate in the eveningespecially if accompanied by coffee, tea and sugary drinks, to avoid staying wide-eyed all night.

The anti insomnia solution is white chocolate

However, there is an alternative: eat a small square of White chocolate, which does not contain theobromine and has very low levels of caffeine. Which means that does not disturb sleep. Beware, however, of calories because, of all types, it is chocolate with the most significant lipid content.

Read also…