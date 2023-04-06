With Easter just around the corner, we start thinking about the menu to celebrate with the family. And if one must not give up the pleasures of the table, moderation and safety must be guaranteed. So let’s not lower our attention to children’s nutrition, both in terms of quality and quantity. Therefore, chocolate eggs yes, but by checking ingredients and excipients, especially if we are dealing with children who suffer from food allergies or intolerances. Don’t overdo it with sweets and chocolate.

Discarded the surprise, let’s ration the chocolate

And therefore, if the child receives many eggs as a gift, discarding the surprise, we ration the chocolate. A solution could be to use it to prepare puddings and cakes in the following weeks, avoiding a real binge. Better then to limit products rich in dyes and preservatives to protect the health of the little ones. A valid alternative could be preparing sweets at home, also involving the children. For a healthy snack, but at the same time delicious and fun for the whole family.

Age appropriate toys

And if the fun of the children is to open the Easter egg and find the surprise, pay attention to the contents. If you choose a handcrafted egg, choose toys in compliance with the law, and therefore certified by the CE mark, and suitable for the child’s age. Seemingly harmless toys can become dangerous in the hands of the little ones. Safety also concerns hard consistency sweets that could be dangerous for the little ones, due to the risk of suffocation. And therefore, carefully check what the child takes or holds in his hands.

And then, take them outdoors

And if you exaggerate a little with food at Easter lunch, a walk or a bike ride could be a good solution to avoid a few extra pounds. On Easter day, for example, children can have fun doing a sort of treasure hunt, at the end of which they can find paper or chocolate eggs. At home or even better in the garden. And by doing so, with a couple of hours spent outdoors or on the playground if the weather permits, you can keep the kids away from the sofa and electronic devices.

A visit to a museum

Take advantage of the holidays to stimulate children’s imagination and creativity, with chores at home, such as coloring eggs or making Easter baskets with recycled materials, respecting the environment. And if the Easter holidays can be a good opportunity to catch up with homework, it is also desirable not to spend the days of the Easter holidays locked inside the house studying. Better to use the holidays to learn new things, visit a museum or an exhibition with the family. Because you don’t just learn from school books.