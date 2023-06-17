Chocolate on a diet: eat it this way and at this time | You will notice the benefits right away

Chocolate on a diet? Yes, as long as you eat at a specific time. And we tell you which one. Try to follow our advice and you will no longer crave sweets. And the line thanks.

Why ditch the chocolate if you are on a diet? According to recent studies, this food even taken daily could even help in the weight loss. In this case we always talk about the type fondant.

In addition to being good, it also has a thousand properties, the most important of which is that of bringing various benefits to the cardiovascular system. By consuming it regularly, the risk of being affected by a stroke is considerably reduced.

Rich in polyphenols, it is also able to lower blood pressure. Antioxidants slow down cellular aging and last but not least it has properties aphrodisiacs.

And then it puts you in a good mood, there’s no denying it, that’s why you like it so much. But if you want to eat it without feeling guilty, indeed enjoying its multiple benefits, you must consume it at a specific time. Let’s see which one.

The recipes

Do you want to eat chocolate on a diet without guilt but rather, also getting a hand for weight loss? Let’s start with the fundamental thing: the recipes. The first one we present to you is for a sweet tooth chocolate smoothie. How to prepare it? Peel a banana and cut it into slices, place it in the blender glass and add 50 g of Greek yogurt or half a glass of vegetable milk, a spoonful of cocoa powder and half a spoonful of brown sugar or sweetener if you prefer. Blend until you obtain a homogeneous mixture, put it in the freezer for a few minutes if you want and serve with a sprinkling of 10 g of grated dark chocolate.

What if you did a cake? Con just two ingredients, eggs and chocolate. Beat 4 egg yolks to make them frothy, then whip the 4 egg whites until stiff, gently combine them with 200 g of dark chocolate, cook in a donut mold and the cake is served.

When to eat chocolate if you are on a diet

Have you figured out what is the ideal time to consume chocolate when you’re on a diet? The morning. In fact, eating it in the early hours of the day will reduce the need for sweets in the following hours, and the mood will also be better.

The researchers say so. Taking this food in the morning helps speed up your metabolism. It gives the load to our organism offering it immediate energy. Furthermore, psychologically speaking, knowing that you have already eaten dessert in the morning leads you to limit yourself during the day so as not to go astray further.

