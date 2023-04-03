Ingredients for the chocolate trifle

For the chocolate biscuit

6 eggs (size L)

200 grams of powdered sugar

100 g spelled flour

100 g wholemeal spelled flour (alternatively 200 g wheat flour)

1 packet of baking powder

8 tablespoons canola or sunflower oil

20 g baking cocoa

For the filling

300 ml whipped cream

250 g Vanillejoghurt (stichfest)

Mark of a vanilla bean

1 pkg. Chocolate candies, e.g. B. Milka Oreo candies

For decoration

50 g chocolate eggs, e.g. B. Milka Feine Eier Alpenmilch

raspberries

filled chocolate Easter eggs, e.g. B. Milka spoon egg Oreo & milk cream

3 x 15 g chocolate Easter bunny, e.g. B. Milka smiley rabbit

This is how it is prepared

For the biscuit: Beat the eggs in a stand mixer for a few minutes until fluffy. Mix flour, cocoa and baking powder. When a fluffy cream has formed and the mass has tripled in size, gently stir in the oil. Gradually fold in the flour mixture, stirring gently (so that the frothy mass does not collapse). Place on a baking tray lined with baking paper, smooth out and bake in a preheated oven at 175 degrees on the middle rack for 25 minutes. Let cool down. Depending on the size of the mold, cut circles out of the cooled biscuit.

For the cream: Unwrap the chocolate candies, then chop them into small pieces. Whip the whipped cream and mix with the vanilla yoghurt, vanilla pulp and the finely chopped candies. Using a spoon or a piping bag, dress in dots with the biscuit bases. Fill glasses with alternating layers of chocolate and cream. Finish with cream. Decorate with filled chocolate eggs, chocolate Easter bunnies, raspberries and candies. Chill briefly before serving.

