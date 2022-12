Under the Christmas tree comes good news for patients affected by cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive tumor of the liver that has a poor prognosis (overall five-year survival is less than 15-17%). In fact, an amendment was approved tonight in the Chamber which provides for the allocation of 600 thousand euros for the three-year period 2023-2025 to guarantee patients suffering from this tumor access to Next-Generation Sequencing tests (NGS).