Cholera has broken out in South Africa

ICholera has broken out in a town of 120,000 people north of the South African capital of Pretoria. More than 100 citizens had come to hospitals with symptoms of the infectious disease, and almost 40 had been admitted, the Hammanskraal city council said. According to official information, the death toll has now risen to 15, and cases have also appeared in other regions.

Angry local residents confronted the mayor of the City of Tshwane, which includes Pretoria and the surrounding area, during a site visit on Monday, demanding clean water. They accused the authorities of not taking the water supply and the health of the citizens seriously.

In Hammanskraal, the supply of clean water has been a problem for more than ten years. The mayor called for a national emergency to be declared. “We have to admit that the city of Tshwane cannot do this alone. We urgently need to find ways to work with the Department of Water and private partners to raise capital for upgrades. It is not enough to address this in five or six years.”

The district administration and the aid organization “Gift of the Givers” send tankers with drinking water to the village, but the quantities are apparently not enough. Many cannot afford bottled mineral water.

Meanwhile, the authorities are looking for the cause of the bacterial contamination. Normally, much poorer countries are affected by cholera. The World Health Organization listed 13 African countries in March, including Ethiopia, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, South Sudan and Tanzania. According to a study by the aid organization Care, extreme weather events and armed conflicts are among the factors that contribute to a sharp increase in cholera cases. Women and children are particularly affected.