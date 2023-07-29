Cholera in Lecce, a man admitted to Fazzi. Start the epidemiological investigations

He is hospitalized in isolation in the Infectious Diseases Department of the Vito Fazzi Of Lecce and old man to which the responsible microorganism has been isolated cholera. His general health conditions are good. The Department of Prevention has carried out the epidemiological investigation which shows that the man would have eaten unsafe foods.

Family members are also under surveillance

In-depth studies are underway for the typification of Vibrio by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, while the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Puglia and Basilicata will carry out laboratory investigations on the foods eaten by the patient and on the waters used by man they are not coming from the Aqueduct. Since the patient tested positive for another microorganism responsible for gastrointestinal symptoms, it cannot be excluded that the isolated vibrio cholerae is of the non-toxigenic and therefore non-dangerous type. Even the man’s family members I’m downstairs surveillance and performed laboratory tests.

The situation is under control, both from a health and epidemiological point of view.

The facts

The elderly man, residing in a municipality in the province of Lecce, was hospitalized in the past few hours due to severe gastrointeritis. Following the investigations, some anomalous values ​​emerged which prompted the doctors to investigate the clinical status. Alerted the Department of Prevention led by doctor Alberto Fedele, subsequent analyzes confirmed the suspicions: the man was found to be infected with the cholera microorganism. Further insights will come from the analyzes of the experimental zooprophylactic institute of Puglia and Basilicate.