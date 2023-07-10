Cholera returns to Sardinia, elderly man hospitalized in Cagliari – Health

The response on the case of cholera ascertained in Cagliari on a 71-year-old patient originally from Arbus, in southern Sardinia, will arrive on Thursday 13 July. The man – explained to ANSA the head of the Infectious Diseases department of the Santissima Trinità, Goffredo Angioni – is better. The situation is being normalized and under control. The diagnosis emerged from a check on previous pathologies”. All the national protocols relating to the infectious disease have been applied: the patient is in isolation and the tracing activity to detect any cases of contagion between people who usually live with the patient or attend him.

“The situation is under control – confirmed the manager of the ASL Marcello Tidore to ANSA – the recommendation, especially in the summer, is to pay attention to the potability of the water. It is always preferable to consume cooked foods, if raw they must be kept or blast chilled “. Causes yet to be ascertained, but maximum caution and attention: “The patient is in isolation – said the general director of ASL 8 Roberto Massazza – all the staff must clearly be particularly careful. But we are respecting all the protocols envisaged for these situations”.

The man has been hospitalized for five days. The place and day of the infection are unknown at the moment: the elderly man suffers from heart disease and would not have made recent trips abroad. He accused the first symptoms about a month ago and this element makes it difficult to establish the exact moment of the infection.

The emergency started on Tuesday, when the elderly man arrived at the Is Mirrionis hospital after hospitalization in another health facility: he complained of gastrointestinal disorders and after some treatments he had not had any improvement, at which point the hypothesis of the bacterium and the investigations were started with the consequent transfer to the infectious diseases department of the Santissima Trinità. The protocol foreseen in these cases was triggered, even if there was still no certainty of the case of cholera, which arrived shortly after from the results of the cultures from which the presence of the vibro cholerae battery emerged.

