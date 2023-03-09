news-txt”>

The Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) has approved the reimbursement of bempedoic acid and the fixed-dose combination of bempedoic acid and ezetimibe, for the treatment of adult patients whose levels of LDL cholesterol (so-called bad cholesterol) in the blood remain too low. elevated despite taking treatments such as statins and other lipid-lowering therapies. Daiichi Sankyo makes it known. The treatment was rated as first-in-class, the first with this mechanism of action. The Esc-Eas guidelines, relating to 2019, have revised the LDL objectives indicating a target of <55mg/dL in very high risk patients and <70mg/dL for high risk patients. More than 80% of patients do not reach the target, despite taking statins and other lipid-lowering therapies. In studies involving more than 4,000 patients at high and very high risk of cardiovascular events, bempedoic acid and the fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe demonstrated dramatic reductions in LDL cholesterol. "LDL cholesterol is a direct and proven cause of events such as heart attacks, strokes and, therefore, also of death from ischemic cardiovascular diseases. The latest ESC guidelines invite it to be reduced as much as possible in high-risk people - he notes Marcello Arca, Past President of the Italian Society for the Study of Atherosclerosis (Sisa) - The availability of bempedoic acid and the fixed combination of bempedoic acid and ezetimibe will provide new therapeutic options to help patients achieve their LDL cholesterol goals" . Bempedoic acid is a once-daily oral treatment that can be combined with other lipid-lowering treatments to further reduce LDL cholesterol levels. It provides an additional 17 to 28% reduction in LDL cholesterol on top of maximally tolerated statins, with or without other oral lipid-lowering therapies.

Approximately 18% reduction in LDL cholesterol was observed in studies with high-intensity statins and up to 28% reduction in patients not taking statins.

The bempedoic acid/ezetimibe fixed combination demonstrated a reduction of approximately 38% compared to placebo, as an adjunct to lipid-lowering therapy.

The new molecule, bempedoic acid, has demonstrated high efficacy for reducing cholesterol in statin-intolerant patients, equal to approximately 10% globally, was evidenced by data from the CLEAR Outcomes trial, presented at New Orleans at the American College of Cardiology Annual Meeting (ACC.23), organized in collaboration with the World Heart Federation. The study results are published simultaneously in the New England Journal of Medicine. In statin-intolerant patients, bempedoic acid treatment reduced the rate of cardiovascular events compared with a placebo, but did not impact mortality. Patients receiving bempedoic acid experienced an average reduction of about 20-25% in cholesterol levels, compared with about 10% reduction in participants receiving placebo. Between December 2016 and August 2019, the study enrolled more than 14,000 statin-intolerant patients from 1,200 centers in 32 countries. “Statins are the cornerstone of risk reduction in patients with elevated LDL cholesterol,” said Steven E. Nissen of the Heart Vascular & Thoracic Institute at Cleveland Clinic, who led the study. “Most people can take statins,” he said. but some can’t. This is the first study that has directly addressed the problem of statin-intolerant patients.”