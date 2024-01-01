Cholesterol, a new discovery could revolutionize treatments

Researchers are aiming to launch a new drug aimed at reducing the risks associated with high cholesterol, as less than 30% of people are effectively managing their cholesterol levels, according to recent laboratory research.

High cholesterol is a growing concern globally, with implications for overall health and healthcare spending. In Italy alone, 2.5 million citizens are affected, with 34.3% of men and 36.6% of women between the ages of 35 and 79 experiencing high cholesterol.

The impact of high cholesterol on public healthcare spending is significant, with 96% of expenses going towards hospitalizations. A potential solution to this problem could come in the form of an experimental anti-cholesterol vaccine currently being developed by a team of US researchers.

The vaccine, which is currently being tested on animals, has shown promising results in reducing “bad cholesterol” levels by 30%. In addition to its potential effectiveness, the vaccine is also expected to be more cost-effective than traditional cholesterol-lowering drugs, making it more accessible in countries where treatments are not readily available.

The World Health Organization reports that 18 million people die each year due to cardiovascular diseases, making the development of a cost-effective cholesterol-lowering drug a potentially life-saving advancement. However, it will still take several years of clinical studies on humans before the drug could potentially be launched on the market.

The potential impact of this new drug is significant, as it has the potential to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke, as well as to lower healthcare spending associated with high cholesterol. This development represents a promising step forward in the fight against high cholesterol and its associated health risks.