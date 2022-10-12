Two main innovations of the new biological drug Inclisiran –

“This molecule – declares Pasquale Perrone Filardi, president-elect of the Italian Society of Cardiology (Sic) – is the progenitor of a new class of highly innovative drugs that directly target the root of atherosclerotic disease rather than its symptoms, thanks to a mechanism of action that allows to reduce LDL cholesterol levels not only effectively, but also sustained over time “.

The other novelty is the posology –

“For us cardiologists it is an extraordinary innovation that can change the treatment pathways – explains Furio Colivicchi, president of the National Association of Hospital Cardiologists (Anmco) – because with only two administrations a year it allows us to ensure that adherence to the prescription which, for who takes many therapies and for many years, is very difficult to maintain. Considering that LDL cholesterol levels are directly linked to the risk of suffering from heart attacks and strokes, we think it can change the fate of many patients “. The innovative mechanism of action of Inclisiran, concludes Valentino Confalone, CEO of Novartis Italia, “is based on siRNAs that are able to act upstream, that is, interfering with the production of proteins that cause diseases. Today this technology is applied. hypercholesterolemia, but we plan to use it in the future also in the treatment of other diseases “.