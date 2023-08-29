cholesterol causes diabetes | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

Vitamin D, which ensures stable bones, and certain hormones can only be produced by the body if it has enough cholesterol available. The majority of it – one to two grams per day – is formed by itself. In addition, there is the cholesterol that we absorb with animal foods.

One of the main reasons why so many people in this country struggle with high cholesterol levels is our modern lifestyle with overeating and too little exercise. But hereditary predisposition also plays an important role. Type 2 diabetics often have a particularly unfavorable constellation: the vascular-damaging blood fats, i.e. LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, are elevated, while the vascular-protecting HDL cholesterol is too low.

In the case of insufficiently treated diabetes, the vascular walls are damaged by the high blood sugar levels: they lose their natural elasticity. This and other vascular treatments, such as high blood pressure, result in injuries to the vascular walls. Hardening of the arteries forms in the injured areas. Since cholesterol is not soluble in the blood, it is surrounded by a protein coat. In the case of “bad” LDL cholesterol, the cholesterol content predominates, while in the case of “good” HDL cholesterol, the protein content predominates. Too high a cholesterol level usually means too much “bad” LDL cholesterol.

LDL cholesterol transports cholesterol from the liver to the blood vessels. If there is more LDL cholesterol in the blood than is required by the tissue and organs, it can accumulate in the injured vessel walls. One then speaks of arteriosclerosis or plaques. Over time, plaque builds up, which increasingly constricts the vessel. Blood clots can collect on these narrowings and completely occlude the artery. Depending on the artery affected, the result can be a heart attack or stroke, for example. HDL cholesterol, on the other hand, transports excess cholesterol back to the liver and therefore has a vascular-protective effect. The higher the LDL cholesterol, the worse for the blood vessels, the higher the HDL cholesterol, the better.

Type 2 diabetics in particular who already have an increased risk of arteriosclerosis must pay particular attention to their cholesterol levels. In these patients, increased production of VLDL leads to increased breakdown of HDL cholesterol, which leads to the well-known phenomenon of low HDL values ​​and there is an increased release of free oxygen radicals. In diabetics, who are already at greater risk of arteriosclerosis, the LDL cholesterol should be below 100 mg/dl and the HDL value above 35 mg/dl. If vascular diseases are already present, the HDL value should be even higher and be around 40 mg/dl. Furthermore, depending on the blood sugar level, the coagulation factor in diabetic patients is increased or it shows increased activity. This is why diabetes leads to increased deposits in the vessels.

Various drugs are available in Germany to lower cholesterol levels in the blood. For patients, however, it is crucial how well the medication can prevent heart attacks and other cardiovascular diseases. Risk patients should therefore talk to their doctor about this as early as possible.

