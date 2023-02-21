Tackling overweight. Do regular physical activity: in addition to promoting weight loss, it helps to increase the synthesis of HDL cholesterol with a protective action over time. At the table, then, it is necessary to limit the saturated fats present in foods of animal origin such as fatty meats, whole milk, cheeses and butter. And it is advisable to prefer fish as protein sources, preferably rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, and legumes, such as beans and chickpeas. For the rest, it’s better to focus on five portions of vegetables every day and consume whole foods, which due to their richness in fiber can help reduce the absorption of cholesterol in the intestine.

For those who do not present particular risks on the cardiovascular front, if LDL cholesterol remains high and exceeds 130 milligrams per decilitre, it is still possible to focus on food principles that can help limit lipid values. Even without getting to drugs. What are these compounds and how to best use them? Here are the answers from Massimo Volpeprofessor of Cardiology at the Sapienza University of Rome and president of the Italian Society of Cardiovascular Prevention (SIPREC).

When are phytosterols needed?

The guidelines joint ventures of the European Society of Cardiology and the European Atherosclerosis Society recommend the use of phytosterols in the clinical management of dyslipidemias, among pre-pharmacological interventions, in subjects at low-moderate cardiovascular risk. “Plant sterols or phytosterols can help reduce the intestinal absorption of cholesterol – reports the expert. Consuming 1-3 grams of phytosterols per day can lower LDL cholesterol by 5-15 percent”. But we must not forget that other nutraceuticals may play a role.”

The classes of nutraceuticals most used to reduce cholesterol are: berberine, monacolin K (fermentation product of red rice) and policosanols – recalls Volpe. But be careful: their use is indicated in subjects with mild-moderate hyperlipidemia, in the absence of other pathologies affecting cardiovascular risk”. How do they work? Monacolin K inhibits hepatic synthesis of cholesterol. It is contained in red yeast rice. Berberine reduces cholesterol by increasing the activity and availability of hepatic LDL receptors and also has a hypoglycaemic action, probably linked to its ability to increase the expression of insulin receptors.

Fiber absorbs cholesterol

At the table, then, you must never miss the fibers. They can in fact limit the intestinal absorption of cholesterol thus favoring its elimination with the faeces. “There are researches that indicate that a consumption of 3 grams of fiber per day leads to a reduction in LDL of 5-6 percent – specifies Volpe. Positive effects on cholesterol have been described for various fibers: chitosan, pectins, glucomannan, beta- glucan (the latter also has beneficial effects on blood sugar levels).

Finally, let’s not forget the polyphenols, which perform an antioxidant action and it is hypothesized that they inhibit a particular enzyme with an explanation of their cholesterol-lowering effect”.

Less is more

Let me be clear. These general indications must not replace the prescriptions of drugs, which are fundamental for those who must have specific prevention. We always remember that the lower the LDL cholesterol, the lower the risk of heart attacks, strokes and cardiovascular diseases, according to the “Lower is Better” rule, the less the better.

This is why the doctor, in subjects at very high or high risk, cannot go beyond the prescription of drugs that allow the desired objectives to be achieved. But we cannot consider only the subjects who are most in danger. “We must always remember that a low risk to which the whole population is exposed produces, in absolute terms, greater damage than that deriving from a high risk to which only a small group of people is exposed – concludes Volpe. For this reason, lifestyles and attention to nutrition can help us counteract the dangers associated with excess LDL cholesterol”.

What does LDL and HDL mean

Cholesterol does not dissolve in water, and therefore cannot travel freely in the blood. To circulate in the precious liquid it needs special “cars”, which are called lipoproteins. These are not all the same, but they are more or less dense. And precisely their density represents the discriminating element for the dangers for the arteries.

The cholesterol contained in low-density lipoproteins is thus defined as “bad” (LDL) which transport it to the various tissues. By circulating in the blood, it can “accumulate” in the presence of lesions on the inner wall of the vessels, contributing to the formation of the atheromatous plaque typical of atherosclerosis. High triglycerides in the blood can also favor its production, because their presence stimulates the production of LDL precursors, called VLDL. Conversely, if cholesterol binds to HDL (high density lipoproteins), these have the task of transporting it out of the vessels towards the liver, where it is eliminated. HDLs are therefore a sort of “sweeper” of the blood vessels and have a protective action for the arteries, which are “cleaned” of excess cholesterol.