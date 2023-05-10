Cholesterol killer: wild garlic is a delicious heart-healthy spice

However, consumers must ensure that they are free of fox tapeworms

Book author Prof. PhDr. Sven-David Müller, MSc. (53)

Wild garlic is an ideal cholesterol killer, informed Professor Sven-David Müller at the Cardiology Congress in Vienna in March 2023. Wild garlic is known to many as an aromatic “kitchen herb”. But wild garlic can do even more, because the garlic of the Germans regulates cholesterol metabolism and heart activity, according to Professor Müller. The well-known nutrition expert advises caution against the background of current warnings from the supervisory authorities, because unfortunately parasites can often be found on the wild garlic leaves. The blood fat-lowering properties make it a cholesterol killer. Prof. PhDr. Sven-David Müller recently published the book “The 50 Best Cholesterol Killers” by the renowned TRIAS Verlag and also presents wild garlic there. If you want to rely on this effect, you have to be careful, because like our forests, the delicious wild garlic is not always healthy today. Many plants are infested with fox tapeworm. In many cases, the eggs of the fox tapeworm can be found on the wild garlic leaves, warns Müller. And again and again it unfortunately happens that consumers confuse wild garlic with lily of the valley or autumn crocus leaves. Both plants are poisonous!

The garlic from the forest is called wild garlic was already known to the Germans and healers and doctors have appreciated the healing power of the aromatic herb for centuries. Every spring, the wild garlic plants are strong and have the highest content of valuable reduced sulphur, which is only found in certain varieties of wild garlic. For the Germans it was one of the first green plants in spring. Wild garlic is tasty and extremely healthy thanks to its ingredients. Washing up cannot always free the wild garlic leaves from the fox tapeworm eggs. According to Professor Müller in his book Cholesterol Killer, anyone who wants to lower their cholesterol level should use high-quality wild garlic preparations. It is necessary for manufacturers to test regularly – if possible every batch – for infestation by fox tapeworm eggs. These are available in pharmacies without a prescription. Organic wild garlic in vegan capsules or so-called fresh leaf granules is ideal, explains Professor Müller. At www.svendavidmueller.de there are free tips and recipes for a cholesterol-lowering diet.

