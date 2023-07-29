Cholesterol LDL-HDL|Risk factors for hardening of the arteries | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

Since eggs contain a relatively high amount of cholesterol, despite their popularity, they have gained a reputation for having a negative impact on cholesterol levels. This usually overlooks the fact that they offer many important nutrients that make eggs perfect partners for a balanced diet.

And as for cholesterol, scientists rate eggs as a high-quality food because eating them has no effect on cholesterol levels or the onset of cardiovascular disease in most people. It should also not be forgotten that cholesterol has important functions, e.g. for the nerve cells and for the formation of hormones and vitamin D.

Effects of eggs on cholesterol levels

It has been known for years that 100 mg of additional dietary cholesterol increases the blood cholesterol level by an average of only 2.3 mg/dl. This consists of 1.9 mg/dl LDL (the “bad” cholesterol) and 0.4 mg/dl HDL cholesterol (the “good” cholesterol). LDL and HDL are protein particles that transport cholesterol in the body. They have very different functions: LDL releases excess cholesterol into the blood vessels. It is therefore also referred to as “bad” cholesterol, because permanently high concentrations of LDL cholesterol can lead to it being deposited on the coronary arteries, for example, and thus narrowing and hardening them. The value for the “good” HDL cholesterol, on the other hand, may well be high, because HDL absorbs free cholesterol from the blood and transports it to the liver. The ratio of LDL to HDL cholesterol is particularly important for assessing cholesterol levels. This practically does not change through the intake of dietary cholesterol, eg when eating eggs.

Egg consumption and occurrence of cardiovascular diseases

Clinical studies have shown that the increase in bad and good cholesterol is not due to an increase in the number of LDL and HDL cholesterol particles, but rather an increase in their size. Larger LDL are considered to be less harmful to the blood vessels than smaller LDL because they are transported from the blood into the cells more quickly. In addition, large LDL particles are less sensitive to chemical reactions. This is very positive as chemically altered LDL plays a key role in the development of hardening of the arteries. In summary, no increased risk of pathological changes in the blood vessels can be derived from the increase in LDL cholesterol alone. Accordingly, no connection between egg consumption and the occurrence of cardiovascular diseases could be found in large population studies. Exceptions here are possibly diabetics who consumed 5 to 7 eggs per week.

Effect of fatty acids on cholesterol levels

Saturated fats have a greater impact on blood cholesterol levels than cholesterol itself. As part of prevention, it is therefore recommended to reduce the proportion of saturated fatty acids in the daily diet and at the same time increase the amount of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids. An egg provides an average of 7g of fat, which is 28% saturated, 42% monounsaturated, and 14% polyunsaturated. The fatty acid distribution thus corresponds almost ideally to the recommendations of the German Society for Nutrition (DGE) for the prevention of elevated blood lipid levels. Eggs also ideally fulfill the recommendation to include polyunsaturated omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids in the daily diet in a ratio of 5:1 to protect the heart and blood vessels. Because with a value of 2:1, it helps to shift the usual high intake of omega-6 fatty acids in Germany in the direction of omega-3 fatty acids and thus the nutritional recommendations.

Important nutrients make eggs a recommended food

According to the latest research, eggs are anything but a health threat. On the contrary: biologically high-quality protein, which is rich in essential amino acids and can therefore be easily converted into endogenous protein for building up body substance, is what makes eggs so valuable. In addition to significant amounts of all fat-soluble vitamins, eggs also provide water-soluble vitamins such as vitamin B12 and folic acid as well as the minerals iron and zinc. In addition to these essential nutrients, eggs also contribute to the supply of choline, a semi-essential nutrient that is important for protein metabolism. Choline is also a component of lecithin, which as an emulsifier plays an important role in fat digestion in the small intestine and also inhibits the absorption of dietary cholesterol in the intestine. Finally, eggs provide the two carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin, which are important for eye health. Because they accumulate in the “yellow spot” of the retina, the area with the greatest visual acuity, and protect it from harmful influences.

Thus, eggs provide a variety of important ingredients that make them high-quality foods from a nutritional point of view. And not only that: Eggs are also recommended from a culinary point of view, because they simply taste delicious!

Other topics related to health and medicine

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

