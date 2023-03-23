We might think we need to take medicines to lower “bad” cholesterol, but instead there’s an interesting news from the experts.

In addition to pharmacological therapies, we have many means to lower the levels of so-called “bad” cholesterol. One of these, however, is truly unprecedented.

Hypercholesterolemia is one increasingly common conditionnot only among the elderly but even among young people. It happens because a kind of paradox is taking place in our society: on the one hand we can exploit much more wealth and resources than in the past, but on the other industrial foods and bad lifestyles give rise to more diseases.

Therefore, economic well-being does not always correspond to psycho-physical health, and this is what emerges from many scientific studies. Even without wanting to look at the publications of Science, however, we can easily guess that since there has been more money and globalization we have not lived – in general – really better than before.

Obviously the perception of what it means to live in health and “well” is different in each of usbut when we go to the doctor to do the tests there is little to discuss, especially if they find i Cholesterol levels too high.

In that case we have to listen to the attending physicianwhich will give us a whole series of directions for remediation and to avoid more serious complications, such as stroke and heart attack.

If on the one hand, however, it seems like a lot difficult to follow the “rules” dictated by specialists and nutritionists, on the other there is comforting news: according to a study, to lower “bad” cholesterol, it would be enough to observe a specific habit. Let’s see immediately what it is.

How to realize you have cholesterol above the guard levels

In general, we know what to do when we feel discomfort: go to the doctor. High cholesterol is a pathology considered “devious” because it does not give such obvious ailments as to cause immediate alarm.

However, realizing immediately that you have high blood levels is essential to avoid complications. We remember that hypercholesterolemia is a risk factor which can trigger much more serious events, such as the stroke of the infarct.

Certainly a good habit is to have regular blood tests and check-ups generics, to monitor the health situation. Surely if we adopt one healthy lifestyleit will be more difficult to come across what are the most common problems at the moment: overweight, obesity, diabetes and hypercholesterolemia.

Even without necessarily going to the doctor, however, we can guess that we have high cholesterol levels if we experience one or more of these symptoms:

appearance of lipid plaques on various areas of the body but especially in the cornea;

feeling of fatigue and tightness in the chest, especially during a demanding walk;

tightness in the chest;

persistent headache that has no other cause.

Naturally symptoms are subjectivethat’s why to understand your cholesterol levels you need to do a blood test.

If the levels fall between 200 and 239 then we are in the “pre-alarm” phasewhile with levels above 240 we are in hypercholesterolemia. At that point it is obvious that the attending physician will have to take charge of our situation and give us all the available therapies. Among the therapies there are not only drugs but also the adoption of healthier lifestyles and diets.

In addition to medicines to lower cholesterol, we can do something very simple: the word of the experts

Surely in the case of high cholesterol we have to change the diet: according to the Veronesi Foundation, as well as numerous other experts, we can reduce the consumption of butter, lard, cream, lard and vegetable oils such as rapeseed; ditto regarding the whole milk, whole yoghurts and aged cheeses.

These indications and others can obviously be adopted through the advice of your doctor or specialistwhich will identify the most suitable diet based on the individual situation.

But there is a very interesting detail that emerged from some recent studies: it seems that drink sparkling water have the “power” to lower cholesterol high. Studies of this kind have been published in authoritative scientific journals, so we can deduce that they resulted from certain and in-depth data.

So we can do a search The journal of Nutrition where could we find studies on how sparkling water has a positive impact on cardiovascular risk in menopausal womenor information on how preferring this water can lead, in some cases to one 15% reduction of the so-called bad cholesterol and at the same time of a increase of the good one by 9%. Seeing is believing.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)