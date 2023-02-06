There’s the good one, there’s the bad one and the total one. We have already learned this distinction from the doctor, if we talk about cholesterol. What we may not have understood well yet is how to distinguish the three categories, because a lot of our health depends on them. Let’s start with an assumption: cholesterol is a fundamental molecule for the well-being of our body because it helps to build cell membranes. Let’s say that it is a precursor of vitamin D and the formation of salts …