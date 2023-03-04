Keeping cholesterol at bay is possible, but don’t take medicine, to keep it low just follow these tips, crazy it really works!

Cholesterol, a fat molecule naturally produced in our bodies, is a very common health problem today. There are two types of cholesterol: the bad (LDL) and the good (HDL). Bad cholesterol is made up of the fats present in the food we eat and the cholesterol our bodies produce. LDL can naturally fade on its own, but if it builds up in blood vessels, it can lead to swelling of their walls, plaque buildup, and a condition called atherosclerosis.

However, this fatty molecule isn’t just bad, in fact, there’s another type of cholesterol as well, called the good cholesterol (HDL). HDL cholesterol is naturally produced by our bodies and helps keep blood cholesterol levels balanced, reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke. A high HDL level can also help prevent heart disease by reducing the amount of LDL in the body.

Cholesterol: damage to health

High-level cholesterol can cause a variety of health complications. First, it can form plaques in blood vessels, making blood flow more difficult, which can lead to heart attacks and strokes. Blood pressure can also be affected, leading to an increased risk of heart attack or stroke. Cholesterol can also cause joint pain and possible liver health problems. To manage high cholesterol, it’s important to eat a healthy diet and get regular exercise. You should also limit your intake of saturated fats such as cheeses, cured meats, fried foods and red meats.

If these changes don’t help, your doctor may prescribe cholesterol-lowering medications. It is also recommended to take herbal supplements such as garlic and curcumin, which can be helpful in reducing cholesterol levels. High cholesterol can therefore be extremely harmful to health, so it is important that individuals at risk or people with very high levels have their cholesterol checked. While there is bad cholesterol and good cholesterol, both need to be kept within healthy limits. A healthy lifestyle and a well-balanced diet are the key to keeping cholesterol levels in check and living a healthy life.

But there is a way to keep cholesterol under control on low levels, without taking medicines, that’s what it is.

As anticipated, high cholesterol is a very common condition that can lead to health complications such as heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular disease. High cholesterol levels can be lowered with some dietary changes and regular exercise.

Maintaining a healthy diet, reducing saturated fat, eating healthy fats such as olive oil, omega-3-rich fish and vegetables is one way to control cholesterol.

Additionally, exercise is an important way to reduce high cholesterol. Regular physical activity, such as walking, running, cycling or lifting weights, can help lower blood cholesterol levels. To already obtain the first benefits, it is sufficient to walk at least half an hour every day or ride a bicycle several times a week.

If you have a short amount of time to exercise, there are some exercises that can be done to lower cholesterol:

Squat: Doing squats helps build leg muscles, lower cholesterol levels and improve endurance.

These small changes in diet and exercise can help prevent or reduce high cholesterol levels. Get tested regularly to make sure your cholesterol stays at healthy levels.