Cholesterol: the two recommended foods

Cholesterol: how to keep it under control?

High cholesterol could lead to problems like arteriosclerosis, heart attacks or strokes. However, it can also prove to be an important ally for our body, necessary for the development of the brain and for the synthesis of some hormones. Starting from this premise, it is important to understand how much we can take certain foods and which ones are recommended to improve our health.

So what can you do to feel good? A first thing is to limit the intake of certain foods such as i packaged products

, often rich in fatty acids that are harmful to health. Some of these products are the most used for breakfast, the first and most important meal of the day.

The foods to limit and which ones can be consumed

Among the foods to watch out for is certainly the cheese, a food that contains a lot of saturated fat, so it’s better to limit it. They are also to be avoided burro e lard, processed meats and sausages. Eggs, often demonized with reference to cholesterol, cannot be considered so harmful. It’s best to eat white meats like chicken and use the right amounts of olive or seed oil. Fish is also among the recommended foods.