Cholesterol: this way you lower it without drugs and protect your health

Cholesterol Control Without Medication: How You Can Help Yourself

Cholesterol is a crucial element in the functioning of our bodies, but when its balance becomes imbalanced, risks to cardiovascular health can emerge. In some cases, cholesterol control may require the use of medications, but there are also steps we can take to help ourselves.

Cholesterol is mainly divided into two types: low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL) and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL). While LDL is often referred to as the “bad cholesterol” because it can build up in the arteries, forming plaques that impede blood flow, HDL is the “good cholesterol” that helps remove excess cholesterol from the arteries.

Regularly monitoring cholesterol levels through blood tests is essential to prevent heart problems. These tests provide crucial information about the amounts of LDL and HDL in the blood, allowing your doctor to recommend timely interventions.

In some cases, cholesterol control may require the use of medications. However, a combination of medications and lifestyle changes often produces the best results. Eating habits, a sedentary lifestyle, and genetic predisposition can all contribute to cholesterol imbalance. Obesity is a factor that is definitely an enemy in this area.

A diet rich in saturated and trans fats, excessive consumption of processed foods, alcohol, and smoking can also be key factors. By adopting a balanced diet, rich in fruit, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, as well as adding regular physical activity, individuals can help maintain adequate cholesterol levels. For example, consuming legumes 2 to 4 times a week, and blue fish 2-3 times a week can help control cholesterol levels.

Additionally, avoiding butter, lard, and lard in favor of polyunsaturated or monounsaturated vegetable oils, such as extra virgin olive oil, can help improve cholesterol levels. Lifestyle changes and dietary adjustments can play a significant role in managing cholesterol levels and keeping them at bay without relying solely on medications. Always consult a healthcare professional before making any significant changes to your lifestyle or undertaking any therapy.

