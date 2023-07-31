Chondroprotectors: what are they?

What are



What is meant by chondroprotectors?

Under the term “chondroprotective agents” drugs are grouped and supplements capable of counteracting degenerative arthritic processes, promoting the normalization of articular cartilage and the synovial fluid in which it is immersed and from which it draws nourishment and protection. More specifically, chondroprotectors are compounds capable of expressing one or more of the following characteristics:

They stimulate chondrocytes (cartilage cells) in the production of new cartilage matrix (collagen and proteoglycan synthesis); They stimulate the synoviocytes (the cells of the synovium) in the synthesis of hyaluronic acid; They inhibit the degradation of cartilage by chondrolytic enzymes; They prevent the formation of fibrin in the subchondral and synovial vasculature.

Among the most studied chondroprotectors are listed endogenous molecules, therefore present in the articular cartilage of each individual:

When to use them



Chondroprotectors: when are they needed?

Chondroprotective agents are recommended in the conservative therapy of arthrosiswhich to this day, especially in the advanced stages, remains an irreversible disease, but which – through these substances – can be slowed down or counteracted.

Il cartilage transplant in younger people and the surgical replacement of the joint with a mechanical prosthesis remain the extreme (and most effective) solutions to the problem of arthrosis; for this reason, the chondroprotective efficacy of certain substances, although supported by numerous scientific studies, is often downplayed by doctors who point the finger at the excessive emphasis on the beneficial effects disclosed by the manufacturing companies.

Hyaluronic acid



Due to poor oral absorption, thehyaluronic acid it is typically used for joint infiltrations. It is a glycosmaminoglycan composed of glucuronic acid and N-acetylglucosamine. At the joint level, hyaluronic acid acts as an agent shock-absorbing lubricant in the synovial fluid. The rationale for intra-articular injections of hyaluronic acid therefore consists in increasing joint lubrication, but also in controlling the permeability of the synovial membrane (prevents joint effusions and the consequent swelling) and in the action antiradicalica. Other possible mechanisms of action, although less certain, include the promotion of cartilage matrix synthesis and the re-aggregation of proteoglycans. Well tolerated and with a rapid therapeutic action, hyaluronic acid infiltrations are burdened by the high cost and by the impossibility of injection in some joints; only in recent years, evidences begin to accumulate that reevaluate theeffectiveness of a specific integration of hyaluronic acid orally.

DOSAGE: cycles of 5-6 infiltrations/week, each of 20-25 mg of hyaluronic acid, to be repeated 2-3 times a year.

Glucosamine



The glucosamine is an aminosaccharide that serves as a precursor to the disaccharide unit in glycosaminoglycans. Normally, chondrocytes synthesize glucosamine from glucose. In addition to its structural role, as a chondroprotector agent glucosamine stimulates the synthesis of proteoglycans and collagen by chondrocytes.

Since osteoarthritis occurs when the degeneration of the cartilage exceeds the cartilage synthesis capacity of the chondrocytes, the administration of glucosamine increases the synthesis of cartilage matrix and seems to counteract or even reverse the arthritic phenomena, thanks also to its moderate anti-inflammatory activity. Orally taken glucosamine (in the form of glucosamine hydrochloride, glucosamine sulfate, or glucosamine hydroiodide) is absorbed at approximately 87% of the ingested dose.

RECRUITMENT DOSES: 1 – 1.5 grams per day of elemental glucosamine (taking into account the weight molecular structure of the salt to which it is associated; for example, 1334 mg of glucosamine HCl are required to obtain one gram of elemental glucosamine). Six-week cycles are recommended, repeated after a two-month break.

Chondroitin Sulphate



The chondroitin sulfate it is the most abundant glycosaminoglycan present in articular cartilage. It is composed by repeating units disaccharides of glucuronic acid and galactosamine sulphate. At the level of articular cartilage, chondroitin sulphate plays an important structural role, which takes the form of its ability to bind to collagen fibrils. Furthermore, its chondroprotective properties derive from the ability to inhibit the enzymes that degrade the cartilaginous matrix and the synovial fluid in arthrosis. Chondroitin sulfate also helps prevent the formation of clot of fibrin in the microvessels of the synovium and subchondral bone.

Despite being a large molecular weight molecule, chondroitin sulfate is well absorbed orally (70% of the ingested dose).

RECRUITMENT DOSES: cycles of 800-1200 mg/day for at least three weeks.

Synergistic integration of Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate



The chondroprotector treatment par excellence, to date the best known and used, involves the association in the same product of glucosamine e chondroitinin order to express all the characteristics of the ideal chondroprotector listed in the introductory part.

Hydrolysed collagen



The alleged chondroprotective effects of hydrolysed collagen are attributed to its structural accumulation in articular cartilage and to the stimulus on collagen synthesis by chondrocytes. Often, in fact, hydrolysed collagen supplements are also associated with substances capable of promoting its synthesis: vitamin C, zinc, copper, gotu kola.

RECRUITMENT DOSES: cycles of 5-10 g/day of hydrolysed collagen for at least three weeks.

