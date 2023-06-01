Choose one of these three smartphones and I’ll tell you what you really like in life: testing

Want to find out what’s the best breakfast you could have? Thanks to the smartphone test you will have the answer.

When we wake up in the morning we always have a little corner that tells us that we have to run to the kitchen to have breakfast right away.

Looking at the photo there is a food depicted in the various smartphones which particularly appeals to you? Do you prefer a savory or sweet breakfast? A food or a drink? Based on your choice you will be able to discover some traits of your personality!

Pizza for breakfast: a decidedly audacious choice

If your choice has fallen without any hesitation on the pizza, then it means that you love good company and have fun at parties. You like to stay up late at night and in the morning you need a lot of energy to be able to face the day, and a savory breakfast is ideal for starting off in the fourth rrecovering the energy you lost during the evening and night. In addition, you are a very sensitive person who loves to cultivate their relationships. As for work, however, you can start thinking about the day only after your hearty breakfast. With a full belly, yes, we think!

If, on the other hand, you are immediately attracted to the banana, it means that you are very careful with your lifestyle, and we won’t be surprised if you are one of those people who must sleep at least 8 hours and strictly drink the amount of water that all doctors recommend. By having a smoothie in the morning, you are focused on a healthy lifestyle and in harmony with everything around you. You are very precise in deadlines and if you are punctual for every appointment: you also have clear ideas about your career and the goals you want to achieve. You certainly love sports and keeping fit, without renouncing the pleasures of life such as a sweet once in a while and an evening of rest.

In the end, if you chose to have breakfast only with coffee, it means that you need to wake up and keep active to best achieve all your work-level goals. You are a person who loves social contexts and making friends, but work is never put in second place: duty first, then pleasure, rightly so. You therefore wish to have a great balance between these two aspects of your life. Obviously, however, if a friend calls you to party, you will absolutely not say no.







