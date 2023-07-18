Choosing intimate soap, be careful not to make mistakes: what to know

Taking care of your private parts also starts with choosing the products we use every day. Here’s how to choose intimate soap.

L’hygiene of private parts it is a very important matter, for both women and men, to prevent infections. Fundamental in this regard are products formulated with chemical or natural active ingredients, which have a disinfectant action and respect the vaginal system.

When choosing the intimate soapHowever, we have to deal with the fact that the vaginal system (microbiome) changes throughout life due to age, hormonal status, sexual activity, pregnancy, systemic diseases and drugs taken.

How to choose intimate soap and not make mistakes: the doctor’s advice

The Dr. Raffaela Di Pacegynecologist, PhD in Pathophysiology of Menopause and Sexologist Consultant, explains what are the criteria for choose the right intimate soap. In fact, many times we are attracted to a product for its formulation or fragrance, price or advertising. It’s not easy to choose when there are so many products on the market!

The intimate soap suitable for every moment of life – tantasalute.it

So here is that there is a better intimate soap than another based on gender, age and stage of life you are living.

In pregnancyfor example, it is good to create a right ecosystem because the vagina of newborn girls, at the time of birth, if birth takes place vaginally, is colonized by the mother’s bacterial species and this state is maintained for a few days, until the fall of hormone levels acquired from the mother leads to a thinning of the vaginal mucosa with a lower production of glycogen, an increase in pH and a modification of the microbiome species.

Con the arrival of the first menstruation, there is an increase in glycogen produced due to estrogenization, but also a reduction in pH and a change in the species of the microbiome with selection of the anaerobic ones that allow for defense against sexually transmitted infections. Therefore, in this phase of life (infancy and early adolescence), it is better to prefer extremely delicate products with a pH that is not too acidic (at least 5-5.5).

In childbearing agewith the beginning of the cycle, the pH of the vagina is significantly lowered and therefore it is necessary to choose a detergent with a lower pH (4-4.5), better in soap consistency. After menopauseon the contrary, the pH rises and therefore it will be good to choose delicate detergents with a pH of at least 5 (preferably creams or oils).

Also the boys they have to take care of their genitals, which are also very delicate, being covered only with skin and not with mucous membranes. Products rich in foam, without parabens and preservatives, are the best choice. Finally, in case of infections, both women and men should choose products with an antibacterial or antifungal action.

The importance of washing properly: it is good to teach it to children too

The choice of intimate soap it’s just one aspect of taking care of your private parts. How to wash properly is also very important, and it is good that children also learn it when they are young.

The importance of learning to wash properly from childhood – tantasalute.it

The direction of washing must be from the front towards the anus and never backwards, in order not to carry any germs from the anus to the vulva. The water temperature is not important but you can choose it as you prefer.

Once you understand this, it is essential to also know that Don’t overdo the washing: maximum 1-2 times a day (if you want to wash several times, it’s better to use only water). In the shower or in the tub, always use intimate soap and not shower gel. Dry with your personal towel. Finally, the intimate wipesmuch publicized in recent years, are useful but should only be used outside the home and in particular circumstances.

Including which is the best intimate cleanser for the moment we are living, and by applying these few simple precautions to wash properly, it will be much easier take care of the private parts.

