chose Atalanta. Figures and details of the agreement

Gianluca Scam chose theAtalanta. The blue center forward has decided not to accept the proposal from theInter in favor of that of the Bergamo players, who exceeded the offer of the Nerazzurri al West Ham and to the player himself. The Goddess jumped on the ex Sassuolo with a real blitzwhen the team of Inzaghi it now seemed one step away from the deal after passing the Roma.

Scamacca, the offer from Atalanta

Initially the center forward had expressed his preference for Inter, but Atalanta (strong of the treasure obtained with the sale of Hojlund al Manchester United) has come forward with an offer of 25 million plus further bonuses for the English team, proposing to the player a salary of three million a year. Scamacca, therefore, will join the team of Gasperini in the next days.

Scamacca, Zouma and… Italy!

