Chris Abom died in the accident in Verona, the hit-and-run driver remains free: “We couldn’t arrest him”

Thus the deputy prosecutor of Verona, Bruno Bruni, responds after the investment of almost 14-year-old Chris Abom in San Vito di Negrar (Verona), for which the 39-year-old worker held responsible for the fact was reported in a state of freedom. "The carabinieri – he added – assessed that there was no danger of escape. Of course, he had moved away from the place of the accident, but he had returned home, he had not escaped".

of the accident, but he had returned home, he had not escaped”. The 39-year-old had fled without providing assistance: the hit-and-run driver therefore remains free. The man was filmed by the surveillance cameras of the Valpolicella municipality on his way to work driving the car with half a smashed windshield and other damage to the hood, caused by running over the boy. His license was obviously withdrawn and the vehicle was impounded. He was charged with vehicular homicide, fleeing after an accident and hit and miss.

The family awaits the return of the body

The doctors confirmed that he could have been saved: the very young Polisportiva Negrar footballer died in hospital from hypoxia, having fallen to the ground for at least an hour before emergency services were alerted. Meanwhile, the parents, of Ghanaian origin and resident in the Verona area for about twenty years, await the clearance from the judicial authority for the return of the body and thus be able to celebrate their son’s funeral. The family, who lives right in San Vito di Negrar, is supported in these hours by the closeness of the entire African community of Valpolicella.

The mourning of the Municipality of Negrar

The Municipality of Negrar today published a message of condolence on its Facebook page: «The tragic road accident in which one of our boys from Negrar, Chris Obeng Abom, lost his life, has aroused deep emotion in our area. Chris is unfortunately yet another young victim of criminal behavior, behind the wheel and beyond, which should make us think because it is a sign of a total lack of interest in the importance of life, one’s own and that of others».

Tosi’s controversy: «The pirate on the loose is a shame»

“The hit-and-run driver who ran over and killed poor Chris Abom (if he had rescued him instead of leaving him there, the boy would be alive) is on the loose, and it’s a shame; while some of the Verona policemen accused of ill-treatment still to be ascertained remain under arrest. Italian justice has evident distortions, due to the politicized orientation of some (few) magistrates”. To say Flavio Tosi, deputy of Forza Italia, who explains that “it is inconceivable that the person who first mowed down Chris with the car and then cowardly ran away with the body of the thirteen-year-old boy lifeless on the side of the road is still free”. «Road homicide – recalled Tosi – is a serious crime and in this circumstance there are no doubts about the guilt of the subject. And the omission of aid is also a very serious crime: it has been demonstrated that if Chris had been helped, he would have been saved. The hit-and-run driver is not credible when he claims he didn’t realize he had run over him ». “And while whoever killed a poor thirteen year old and fled is free, the policemen accused of facts and crimes still to be ascertained remain under arrest.” concluded Tosi.

Zaia: «Well done carabinieri, for the rest pain and dismay»

«Congratulations to the carabinieri who, in a few hours, identified the hit-and-run driver who ran over little Chris in Negrar, fleeing immediately afterwards without providing assistance. A small satisfaction in a sea of ​​pain, which today is even stronger and incredulous». This was stated by the President of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia. «Today the pain and dismay – adds Zaia – are even more intense, after having listened to the words of the good Veronese doctors who tried to save Chris, according to whom, if he had been helped immediately, he could also have saved himself. I thank the carabinieri again for the efficiency with which they closed the case – concludes the governor – now justice will take its course, while heaven has welcomed another little angel”.

The team where the 13-year-old victim played: “He had passion”

«Chris was a boy with an extraordinary passion, always cheerful and with a smile». Matteo Zanotti, president of Polisportiva Negrar, remembers this

the almost 14 year old. Zanotti explains that «from next season Chris Abom would play in the Under 15 team, which we will do as Real Valpolicella after the merger with Valgatara. So there will be a

new president, but this year the boy played with the Under 14s». «Chris – added the president – has arrived with us since the second grade, by now he had been part of our youth teams for 5-6 years. He had been sent to us by the social services of the Municipality, we welcomed him with open arms and he immediately integrated very well ». «He was a sunny boy who gave everything and everyone was looking for him. He was well liked and we are all shocked by this atrocious end »concluded Zanotti.