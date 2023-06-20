Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger meet by chance at the gym in Brazil

On his Instagram profile, Chris Hemsworth recounts a dream come true in São Paulo, Brazil: meeting Arnold Schwarzenegger in person and going to the gym with him! All before Netflix’s Tudum event.

It took place as it is known in Sao Paulo in Brazil on Tudum: A Global Fan Event of Netflix and it was on that occasion that they finally met in person Chris Hemsworth e Arnold Schwarzenegger, who immortalized the event on Instagram. Not in the context of official presentations (respectively for Tyler Rake and FUBAR), but by chance, in the gym.

Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger, a long-awaited meeting

So he writes Chris Hemsworth: “You never know who you might bump into in the gym! What a dream to train with the one and only Arnold Schwarzenegger!”. For his part, the king of body builders reciprocates the compliment by writing: “Look how pumped you are. What deltoids and what triceps”. On the red carpet of the event, Hemsworth later said: “I don’t know what it was like for him to meet me, but for me it was a dream come true.” Though the two appear in a promotional video for Netflix, they hadn’t met in person but filmed in front of a green screen in their respective countries. “But meeting him, training with him…” added Hemsworth, concluding “he was as nice as I hoped he would be. It was a very special moment.” In reality, the photo that you see and that Hemsworth posted on IG was first published by Schwarzenegger on Twitter, where the actor is very present and busy responding to all the fans who want to follow his training program to feel better. free via newsletter to anyone who requests it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

