Two motorbikes whizzing by and then a bang. The crash into a car and one of the motorcycles that flies past the vehicle, thrown several meters from the impact site. And a 16-year-old boy who after almost a day of agony dies in a hospital bed. This is the epilogue of the tragedy accident which took place on the afternoon of Sunday 12 March in Biassono (Mb), in via Friuli, in the industrial area. A stretch with a long straight road that is free of trucks and traffic on Sundays where, judging by the presence of several kids, some very young people had perhaps met for a meeting. But there are also those who hypothesize it was a clandestine race or a challenge of dexterity in reckless and high-speed maneuvers in the saddle. And the investigations of the carabinieri of the Monza company under the command of Major Emanuele d’Onofri are now trying to shed light on this.

The accident

He fought between life and death, but he didn’t make it. The student from Monza was only 16 years old Christian Donzello he died on Monday morning. On Sunday he was riding one of the two 250cc motorcycles that crashed into a Volkswagen Polo in via Friuli, in the industrial area of ​​Biassono.

The devastating impact had occurred around 4.30pm. At the same time, a second motorcycle with an 18-year-old rider had also collided against the car. The latter however, fortunately, was rescued with some injuries and hospitalized in a green code at the hospital in Desio. It’s about a friend of the victim.

The emergency call was made shortly after 16.30 and the Regional Emergency and Urgency Company had sent two ambulances and a red coded medical vehicle to the scene. The carabinieri of the Monza company under the orders of Major Emanuele d’Onofri had also arrived in via Friuli to carry out the findings and start the investigation into the incident. At the moment, checks are underway to understand why the kids had gathered in the industrial area of ​​the Brianza municipality where some residents have put forward the hypothesis that clandestine competitions were being organised.

The mayor: “No clandestine races”

“We don’t know of any clandestine tenders”, began the mayor of Biassono Luciano Casiraghi who rushed to the scene of the accident on Sunday afternoon immediately after the crash. “I had also been there on Saturday afternoon and while I was passing by I also met a patrol from our local police with whom we had agreed to intensify checks in anticipation of sunny days assuming that it could be a place for gatherings of boys – explains Casiraghi -. they organize races but there are 16, 15 and even 14 year olds who get together and get on the saddle to do wheelies and stunts and get filmed in videos and photographs which they then post on social networks. On Saturday, the local police also seized a motorcycle “.

“The checks are there. I am saddened by what happened and I address a thought of condolences to the family for this terrible tragedy with a life cut short at the age of 16 – continues the mayor -. We need a profound reflection on the responsibility of our young people and on the their education that must pass first from the families. On Sunday when I arrived on the spot to welcome me, a little boy arrived and spoke really disconcerting words to me. He said to me ‘Who the fuck are you?'”.







