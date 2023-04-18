Christian, from obesity to obsession with body building: the courage to find yourself

«I was obese, thin and then body builder. I’ve come full circle: from eating everything and badly, weighing 140 kilos and 1.82 meters tall at the age of 25, to developing an exasperated obsession with my physical shape. Today I am serene, aware of my body. I no longer chase training at all costs and I feel fully at ease, even if the pads of the abs are no longer seen as before. Not bad, for me the ideal weight doesn’t exist anymore, it’s just a number on the scale».