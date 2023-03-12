Former communist Putin, along with his henchman Cyril, has long given Marx’s formula of religion as the opiate of the people an instrumental twist, as “the opiate of the people.” To Putin’s satisfaction, Cyril always supported the invasion of Ukraine and prays for victory. According to media reports, he has now made particularly unsavory statements in connection with the mobilization in Russia, by promising the young men concerned God’s reward if they die for Putin:

“Be brave and do your military duty. And remember, when you lay down your life for your country, you come into the kingdom of God, to his glory and his eternal life.”

Not only is the uncomfortable tradition of the “marriage of throne and altar” expressed here, but the toxic masculinity that its high priest, the topless horseman Putin, has long been celebrating returns in religious language: Real men are ready for to die their fatherland. Also for a criminal fatherland or its leadership clique. Unless they belong to the clans of the rich and powerful, of course.

The Catholic Church, in particular, tactics between distance and openness to discussion. That may be fine with the Russian Orthodox Church, but it’s wrong with Cyril. I don’t know if God exists, but if there is, Cyril knows despite his KGB experience certainly not his will, nor the rules of the kingdom of God. It would be good if the Christian churches protested in no uncertain terms against Cyril turning their faith into a death cult with blasphemous arrogance.