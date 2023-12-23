Christmas, 1 million Italians in bed, no to excess drugs just to celebrate

Virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco is warning Italians that “around a million” people may spend the Christmas holidays in bed due to seasonal ailments. This warning comes just hours before the start of holiday gatherings, emphasizing the importance of not being a hero and risking one’s health and the health of others.

Pregliasco, a virologist from the University of Milan, stresses that a return to “new” normality and large temperature changes have led to an increase in illness. He reminds people to ventilate rooms, practice good hygiene, and wear masks when around vulnerable individuals.

When it comes to treatment, Pregliasco advises rest and only taking antivirals when necessary. He warns against self-prescribed antibiotics and urges responsible self-medication for those experiencing symptoms.

The virologist emphasizes that participating in Christmas gatherings puts individuals and others at risk and advises against eliminating symptoms with medication, as those symptoms are a result of the body’s immune response. Pregliasco also recommends wearing a surgical mask if experiencing symptoms to protect others.

As Italians prepare to celebrate the holiday season, Pregliasco’s warning serves as a reminder to prioritize health and safety.

