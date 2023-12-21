Christmas and New Year, kitchen tricks to avoid overdoing it (with calories)

The Christmas holidays are a time of excess, but we know that food can be a great ally for health. Transforming dinner or lunch into a moment of nourishment for the body and spirit requires a conscious choice of ingredients and greater commitment in preparing meals. We must overcome the temptation to opt for dishes that are high in calories and low in nutrients.

Let’s protect the heart and arteries at Christmas: advice from the cardiologist

Crispy vegetables, sources of fiber and minerals, can be the protagonists in creative dishes, adding a touch of liveliness to the Christmas table. Furthermore, attention to preparation, choosing methods such as steaming, can preserve the nutritional value of foods, contributing to a more balanced meal.

Foods that are good for Christmas

An interesting point of reference is the list drawn up by experts at the University of Newcastle in the United Kingdom. These specialists have identified a series of foods that should be the undisputed protagonists of our Christmas menus, not only for their flavor, but above all for the benefits they bring to health against the most common chronic conditions.

Carrots

What should never be missing from the table are carrots. From their recent meta-analysis of 200 studies and 4.7 million participants, published on ‘Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition’, it emerges that five portions of vegetables a week are linked to a 20% reduction in the development of all types of cancer. And eating even just one portion a week still gives a significant reduction, with a 4% lower chance of contracting diseases compared to those who never eat vegetables.

“We recommend people eat carrots every day, especially during the holiday season,” says Dr Charles Ojobor from the Human Nutrition and Exercise Research Center at Newcastle University – . Based on the data we collected and analyzed on different types of cancer, we know that those who eat at least two servings of carrots a week reduced their risk by 6%.” Several studies had already noted the benefits of carrots, however “most some focused on beta-carotene, one of the carotenoid phytochemicals that gives carrots their color. Unfortunately, beta-carotene alone does not have many beneficial effects on cancer but other phytochemicals, polyacetylenes, are effective.”

The best way to eat them is raw and whole, but they can be used in a thousand different ways, including to flavor broths, gravies, sauces and even in desserts.

Brussels sprouts

Brussels sprouts are a vegetable that in many parts of the world are associated with Christmas. Its distinctive flavor is due to a compound called glucosinolate, which has the advantage of interacting with proteins associated with repairing damaged DNA and promoting cell death in cancerous tumors. This characteristic makes it an excellent food to consume from November to March, according to its seasonality.

Cooking

“We investigated what happens when you cook Brussels sprouts in different ways – explains the doctor Kirsten Brandt, professor of Food and Human Nutrition at Newcastle University – to understand which is the best recipe for health. If you boil them then you lose many compounds in the water, and if you roast them its molecules are already broken down during preparation. So it is steaming that provides the most benefits, helping the body fight chronic conditions, such as diabetes and cancer.”

Potatoes

Another unmissable ingredient on holiday tables are potatoes. But which ones? And cooked how? “We have currently studied 250 varieties of potatoes, examining the different qualities, from the characteristics of the tubers to their ability to resist diseases and climate stress – concludes the doctor Sophia Long of the Faculty of Science, Agriculture and Engineering at the University of Newcastle – . Potatoes are rich in fiber and ideal for putting in the air fryer, as a healthier way to cook them, making them crispy and golden without overdoing the fat. And the best quality for roasting at the moment seems to be the red potato.”

Awareness of what we eat

This awareness in the selection of ingredients and in the approach to preparing meals can transform the Christmas period into an opportunity to embrace a broader concept of celebration, in which food is not just a momentary pleasure but a vehicle for well-being and a long-term investment. But once lunch is over, all the experts agree on the fact that you shouldn’t sit, but get up and walk: taking a walk after eating, in fact, improves digestion, lowers blood sugar levels and also gives the brain “air” from the stress of meetings family’s.

