“This year I would like not to see the queue in front of the pharmacies for swabs before family gatherings: it’s useless. In fact, even if it goes, the test is positive in 30-40% of cases, so with this variant we have more than 60% of swabs that come back negative while we harbor the virus What’s the point? Going to swab before lunches and dinners is like flipping a coin. It makes much more sense to tell people to wear a mask if they have flu, Covid or other symptoms. Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino polyclinic in Genoa, underlines this to beraking latest news Salute.

“I hope that tampons will be put on the back burner more and more – continues Bassetti – and made only for the symptomatic. The Americans have decided that swabbing Covid-19 for asymptomatic people in hospitals and health facilities is useless. Let’s try to hurry up and do the same thing in Italy too, before it’s too late. Let’s try to avoid continuing to play the happy infectious disease specialist – he remarks – we already played it last year, let’s go back to being doctors and the patients will go back to being patients”. replies the expert.

Of course, according to Bassetti, “Christmas will be the driving force for infections, more than the flu than Covid. We are close to the flu peak, we have probably already reached it, but obviously ‘gathering’ on the many social occasions these days, with the exchange of kisses and hugs, increases viral circulation. Should all of this worry us? Let’s hope that the flu doesn’t put the hospital system in difficulty: the invitation is not to go to the emergency room, to avoid overloading the health system in recent weeks “, says the infectious disease specialist.