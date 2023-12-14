Christmas crafts with children: Our top 10 ideas!

Especially for children, Christmas is a time to get together with family and create beautiful, lasting memories. On days when the weather doesn’t cooperate, indoor activities are the way to go. When Christmas is around the corner, getting the kids in the Christmas spirit with creative Christmas crafts is a must. Are you looking for a wealth of creative ideas for Christmas crafts with children?

These festive decorations are ideal for the holidays and can be used anywhere in the home. They also make a nice gift. Discover our top 10 craft ideas for children below and spend time together!

Christmas crafts with children – decoration ideas with salt dough

If you’re looking for a quick, easy, and inexpensive way to decorate your home, be sure to check out some salt dough Christmas decoration ideas. These decorations make a beautiful addition to any Christmas tree and are perfect for crafting with kids! All you need to make salt dough is salt, flour, and water, all of which you probably already have on hand. The traditional salt dough is already beautiful, but your kids can also give the tree decorations and other Christmas decorations a unique look by adding colors and decorations. Half of the Christmas spirit comes from the glittering chaos that inevitably arises when making salt dough figures. The children will definitely be very happy that they got to decorate the decorations.

Creative upcycling ideas

This year, your kids can try out creative craft ideas: Upcycling, which creates new, high-quality products from used materials, is not only environmentally friendly, but also a fun way to add a personal touch to your Christmas decorations. First, think about it: What unusable materials do you have at home that you haven’t yet disposed of? For example, you can use old cardboard boxes and toilet paper rolls to make pretty Christmas trees with the children. Or do you already have forgotten, old light bulbs that have not yet ended up at the recycling center? The kids can upcycle them and turn them into beautiful tree decorations!

Inexpensive craft ideas with toilet paper rolls

Children can make Christmas decorations using a variety of materials. But how can you make Christmas crafts with toilet paper rolls? There are numerous simple ideas that save money but are beautiful and will delight your kids this Christmas. Try making different cute characters with your little ones and decorate your home! These decorations also serve perfectly as small gifts for the whole family and friends! Adults look forward to gifts that children have made themselves!

Make paper angels

Homemade angel tree decorations are among the most sought-after and well-known Christmas decorations ever. And since angel decorations typically only require wings, a head, and a body, they can be made at home with relatively little effort. Your kids can try out adorable ideas for homemade angel decorations using paper, paper plates, and toilet paper rolls. These decorations are quick and easy to make and all you need is a little imagination and skill. Do you not only want to create a beautiful tree decoration, but also want to preserve a special family memory?

Making your own Christmas cards is easy

Making Christmas cards is a fun pastime to do with eager children in the run-up to Christmas. And there’s nothing better than receiving a card designed by a little child. However, it can be difficult to find ideas for easy-to-make Christmas cards that look beautiful when finished. That’s why we’ve put together the best ideas for homemade Christmas cards. Kids of all ages can try these ideas! For the greeting cards you only need simple materials such as construction paper, colorful pens, paper plates, etc

Create snow crystals for Christmas

Homemade snowflakes are a cheap and easy way to brighten up your home for the holidays. The children can make colorful decorations to decorate your Christmas tree, gifts, windows, walls and much more. You can make these snow crystals yourself quickly and easily: To make a snowflake, kids just need a square of paper and our detailed instructions for folding and cutting. You can also make your own snow crystals using clothespins, popsicle sticks and cotton swabs! With adult supervision, children can have fun making dozens of snowflakes. Afterwards, the adults can help decorate the house.

Christmas crafts with popsicle sticks

Your kids can make so many decorations for Christmas using popsicle sticks. What can you make out of popsicle sticks? There are some fun ideas for Christmas crafts – but a Christmas tree, Santa Claus, stars, reindeer and a snowman are the best decorations for home!

Color with the kids at Christmas

Most kids love coloring so much! For Christmas you can create beautiful pictures with different motifs! The therapeutic benefits of coloring are well known and help bring the Christmas spirit home. You can download and print our coloring templates for free and the kids can immediately start coloring new pictures for the window or walls. All you need is a printer and printing paper. We have the most popular Christmas motifs available: whether snowmen, reindeer, Christmas trees, tree decorations or Santa Claus himself, you can choose from 40 coloring pages for children and adults.

Christmas crafts with kids – DIY snowman is a must

Make a snowman? Yes, every apartment needs a snowman decoration! Bring the magic of winter into your home and enjoy the joy of crafting. These adorable ideas are suitable for children and adults too and will add a charming and festive atmosphere to your home. So grab the necessary materials: the kids can make a snowman with wooden sticks, tangerines, egg cartons, socks or paper!

Handprint Christmas cards

There is always a lot of crafting at Christmas. One of children’s favorite activities is painting with handprints. And handprint crafts make the best gifts for teachers, grandparents or other special people in your child’s life. These handprint ideas are amazingly easy to make. And they are the ideal keepsake card for family and friends.

Christmas craft ideas for children of different ages

Are you looking for cool craft ideas for your child that are appropriate for their age? We’ll help you with that! We have summarized the best crafts for these 3 age groups:

* Christmas crafts with toddlers aged 1 to 3

* Christmas crafts with children aged 3 to 5

* Christmas craft ideas for children aged 5 and over

