Christmas remains magical for everyone. And there were many players and sportsmen who celebrated December 25 on social media. Like Neymar, eliminated in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on penalties against Croatia. However, from the photos on social media, the PSG star seems to have put the disappointment behind him. And he is already in Paris with a great desire to redeem the disappointment of Qatar 2022. And he celebrates Christmas with his entire clan.
December 26, 2022 | 1:02 pm
(©) breaking latest news